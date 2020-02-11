Platform enables facility executives to see and manage events

Opti-Vu® from Rite-Hite is a platform that taps into the data collection capabilities of Rite-Hite products via a secure wireless network to help focus on moments that make a difference—a door activates, but no one goes through, forklift collision is narrowly avoided at a busy intersection, a loading dock sits empty, while a full trailer waits to be unloaded, etc. Operational leaders now have a way to see and manage events like these.

While other Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) offerings may only provide data collected by various sensors, Opti-Vu helps distill the data into insights and actions.

“Our customers are always looking for ways they can increase safety and productivity. But they can’t be everywhere at once, and they don’t have time to sort through data,” said Tim Kubly, Business Development Manager for Rite-Hite Digital Solutions. “That’s what helps set Opti-Vu apart from the rest. It doesn’t just spit out numbers; it serves up useful insight that gets right to what matters to the customer’s job and their facility. They can see what they’re missing—and do something about it.”

Continuing a tradition of innovations in material handling that help industrial facilities elevate safety and productivity, Opti-Vu is built on a history of intensive research and development in collaboration with Rite-Hite customers—leading to a solution that facilities can apply immediately to advance their specific operational goals.

The platform delivers vital insights by applying analytics to correlate developing trends with historical data, helping to predict potential problems and proactively identify opportunities. This helps drive behavioral and process changes that not only solve existing challenges, but also support continuous improvement efforts. It also provides real-time alerts when something is wrong, so that managers can take immediate action.