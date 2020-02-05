Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with DuPont Kevlar fibers

Roppe Corporation, a supplier of commercial rubber and vinyl flooring products and accessories, has introduced Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with DuPont™ Kevlar® fibers. DuPont Kevlar is a lightweight material that is also found in ballistic body armor. The new treads are engineered to resist damage from wear and abuse.

The technology of the product offers a solution to the problem of shredding—a peeling of the stair tread’s nose that can create aesthetic and safety concerns, and require stair tread repair or replacement.

Available in eight profiles (Textured, Raised Circular Vantage, Raised Square, Low Profile Raised Circular, Abrasive Strip, Smooth, Diamond, and Hammered) and 134 color options—70 solid, 32 Symmetry, and 32 ReNew—Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with Kevlar are 100% recyclable and conform to industry safety, sustainability, and performance standards.

“The durability of stair treads is constantly being tested. We set out to create a vulcanized rubber stair tread that would last longer, perform better, and bring higher value,” said Bart Rogers, vice president of sales and marketing for Roppe Holding Company (RHC), of which Roppe Corporation is a division. “By incorporating Kevlar® fibers, Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with Kevlar will look and perform like new not just for a few years, but for decades. The 25-year warranty attests to our confidence in their longevity. For facilities, this product represents a major advancement in operational efficiency and performance.”

“Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with Kevlar, in which Kevlar fibers are interwoven consistently throughout the rubber substrate, signify a true technological innovation for the industry,” said Rahul Dhavalikar, RHC chief polymer chemist. “We chose Kevlar because none of the other materials we tested—from steel to carbon and many more—produced the same high levels of durability, flexibility, and resilience. With Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with DuPont Kevlar, facility managers can expect fewer repairs or replacements, and significantly reduced maintenance costs over time.”

Made in the U.S., Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with Kevlar meet ASTM F2169, Type TS performance specifications, as well as the FloorScore® indoor air quality certification standard. They have also achieved NSF 332 Platinum resilient flooring sustainability certification, and meet CHPS Criteria for environmentally sustainable schools. The treads are free of Red List chemicals and are recyclable through Roppe’s IMPACT program, which turns Roppe rubber products into landscaping alternatives or playground surfacing, diverting them from the country’s landfills.