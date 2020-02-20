LED Hardscape Quick Release allows for watertight connection at fixture

02/20/2020
The LED Hardscape Quick Release from WAC Landscape Lighting is a patent pending invention that allows for a watertight male/female connection at the luminaire fixture. Multiple finish options and lengths are available and outputs range from 50 lumens to 350 lumens with .5 watts to 8.5 watts of LED power, accomplished with a screwdriver for brightness adjustment.LED hardscape

Removable stainless steel capstone and rotation mounting brackets are included with the LED Hardscape Quick Release to help get the perfect angle, eliminate glare, and provide ease of cleaning and replacement. Construction options include Marine grade Brass or Corrosion Resistant Aluminum. Finishes include Bronze, Graphite, or Sand.

LED HardscapeWAC Landscape Lighting’s Hardscape Series of LED Luminaires is a solution with Dual CCT and Integral Brightness Control for numerous applications. Lumen adjustment control allows users to adjust brightness in the field and switch color temperatures from warm for lighting granite to pure white for lighting bluestone; they can select color temperature options of 2700K or 3000K. Hardscapes of various materials and designs can be illuminated to suit various needs and applications.

These IP66 rated luminaires are factory sealed and watertight for exterior settings and conveniently adapt into existing 12V Systems. They feature tightly spaced and diffused LEDs which stem from a standard frosted lens for even illumination. Sizes range from 3″ to 18″ in length, with the controllability features available on the 6″, 12″, and 18″ models.

The Hardscape luminaires mount on walls, railings, seating areas, countertops, etc. in all orientations.

