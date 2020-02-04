Webinar: How Technology Can Increase Workplace Productivity

Join Us For A Free Webinar:

How Technology Can Increase Workplace Productivity

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Register for this free webinar now!

Increasingly, productivity in the workplace is affected by technology, and facility managers are on the frontlines of this development.

Employees are seeking flexible and responsive workspaces, and technology helps both employees and facilities teams create and utilize these types of work environments.

This free webinar will provide insight on how and where to apply technology tools for a streamlined, productive workplace. We will also look at new technology that is entering the workspace that can change behavior and revolutionize how we interact in the office.

Register now for this free webinar presented by