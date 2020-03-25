AkitaBox Helps Healthcare Institutions Battle COVID-19 Crisis

AkitaBox™ is offering complementary services to healthcare institutions located within the Midwest, which are specifically designed to help in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The building management software solutions company’s initiative will empower healthcare organizations to better manage the facilities-related challenges they face amid the potentially large-scale spread of COVID-19. AkitaBox will provide these services on a first-come-first-served basis until the company exhausts its available resources or the emergency is over.

AkitaBox’s mission in offering this response is to leverage its facility and infrastructure management platform to enable healthcare providers to identify miscellaneous units within their facilities which could be converted to COVID-19 units. The AkitaBox response is meant to allow healthcare institutions to be able to identify the maximum number of beds that could be made available. In addition, the platform’s core capability will allow these same institutions to track critical pieces of equipment.

“These are unprecedented times and no one has ever been through something like we are seeing with COVID-19,” said AkitaBox CEO Matt Miszewski. “But having been involved in both continuity planning and disaster response, the one thing I know with certainty is that we need to focus on being of service to our employees, our customers and our communities at large. This solution is our attempt to do our part to help.”

At no cost, AkitaBox will provide the necessary resources to Midwest healthcare organizations to help them identify:

The maximum number of COVID-19 beds that can be accommodated within the facility by maximizing all available space A count of mission-critical assets, including ventilators The ability to share floor plan details with stakeholders both inside and outside your organization

Healthcare institutions that are interested in taking advantage of this free resource should call AkitaBox at (608) 729-9191 or email [email protected].

Submitted by AkitaBox.

