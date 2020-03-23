ASIS International, Security Industry Association Form New Partnership

ASIS International and the Security Industry Association (SIA), the leading membership associations for the security industry, have entered into a partnership to best aid in the COVID-19 recovery and rebuilding efforts of its diverse group of 34,000 member professionals and over 1,000 member companies respectively.

The partnership will begin by addressing two primary areas of focus – business operations and advocacy – as well as content development and coordination.

Business Operations & Advocacy

SIA will lead a team composed of representatives from SIA and ASIS government relations/affairs departments as well as ASIS’s digital strategy office. The primary responsibilities of this team will be to:

Review and analyze rules pertaining to the final enactment of COVID-19 aid package(s) expected to be passed by Congress Review the supply chain and any changes in federal rules that may be needed Provide any information about preparedness grants to members

Content Development & Coordination

ASIS will lead a team composed of representatives from SIA and ASIS learning, editorial, marketing, and industry relations departments.

The primary responsibility of this team is to develop and implement a coordinated approach to be a clearinghouse for information on COVID-19 and related knowledge and learning. Providing members support in aspects such as health, well-being, business continuity, and communications, this outreach will include virtual learning opportunities, so members can participate on their own schedules.

In addition to these two primary objectives, other goals related to this partnership will include developing targeted collaborations with academia and aligned health care associations and evaluating the unique needs of small and medium-sized business members.

“This collaboration between ASIS and SIA is a perfect example of putting the industry first to help suppliers and practitioners navigate through uncertain and unsettling times,” stated Don Erickson, CEO, SIA. “Together we can help our members respond today to the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 and guide them with information and education that prepares our industry for a renewed future.”

Moving forward, information and announcements related to this partnership will be posted jointly on the SIA and ASIS websites.

“This partnership marks the security industry’s top associations coming together in an unprecedented way,” according to Peter O’Neil, CEO, ASIS International. “The COVID-19 crisis has provided a unique opportunity for us to create a paradigm shift to address the growing needs of security professionals both here in the US and across the globe. Our partnership reinforces the message that the security industry is stronger when it comes together.”

