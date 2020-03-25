Avocado Green Mattress Repurposes Factory To Make Face Masks

The U.S. is dealing with a shortage of face masks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. To answer the call for the common good, Avocado Green Mattress—makers of certified organic mattresses and bedding—is refocusing a large part of the Cut and Sew Department in its Los Angeles factory to the production of reusable face masks.

The Organic Cotton Face Masks are made and sold at cost (materials, labor, and shipping) and not for profit. They are not particulate filtering N95 face masks, but will offer a barrier to help inhibit the transmission of COVID-19. According to the CDC, this type of face mask can help prevent transmission when N95 face masks are not available.

The Organic Cotton Face Masks are made with two layers of 100% GOTS organic certified cotton canvas and feature two 14″ tie straps to secure it in place. They are machine-washable, and the CDC recommends adding Clorox® Disinfecting Bleach to the wash, which is expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder-to-kill viruses. Masks are sold in family packs of eight masks that contain four children’s masks and four adult masks for $30 on AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

Additionally, Avocado Green has developed an internal task force to source and solve the needs of medical, state, and local governments most in need by producing emergency mattresses and bedding. Capabilities include temporary and disposable mattresses, reusable/washable sheets, waterproof wedge pillows, toppers, and disposable/inexpensive pillows.

Avocado practices radical transparency and a “farm-to-bedroom” approach; the company co-owns a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India—from where it sources and processes raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in the company-owned Los Angeles factory and all materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. The mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world’s first mattress brand to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. The privately-held company currently employs a team of 500.

