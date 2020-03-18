BOMI International Applications Open For J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship

Until April 8, 2020, BOMI International is accepting applications for its J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship. In recognition of J. Bradley Kennedy’s focus on excellence and his lifelong commitment to education, BOMI International established the J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship Award in 2011. Applicants must be currently entering, pursuing, or engaged in a career in the property or facility management industries.

J. Bradley (Brad) Kennedy served on BOMI International’s Board of Trustees for 17 years, resulting in his appointment as Chairman Emeritus in 2010. His commitment and loyalty to the development of continuing education in the property management industry remained steadfast throughout his long career, culminating in serving as a property manager for The White House.

Regina McClendon, RPA®, the 2014 J. Bradley Kennedy Award Recipient, reflects: “Being awarded the J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship benefited me in several ways. It allowed me to finish my RPA® designation, quickly, which was key to obtaining a promotion with a new company. In addition, winning the award gave me notoriety amongst my peers in my local BOMA chapter. In a business that focuses on connections, this scholarship has helped create new opportunities.”

Take These Steps To Apply

Review the J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship Policies.

Write your personal statement and prepare your professional resume.

Ask two industry members for recommendations, which can be submitted directly using this form.

Complete your application with attached personal statement and professional resume by April 8, 2020.

To ensure official entry into the process, completed applications should be received by April 8, 2020. Recipients of the J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship Award will be announced on or before June 15, 2020. This one-time award will have a maximum value that applies to Course Registration and Computer Based Testing (CBT) fees. Visit the BOMI International site and learn more.