Dynamic Lighting Experience recreates sensation of sunlight and blue sky

The architectural-grade Cadiant Dynamic Lighting Experience from Cree Lighting is a daylighting solution that recreates the sensation of natural sunlight and a blue sky in interior spaces. This standalone system enabled by Cree Lighting’s SmartCast® Technology helps control the theater of the sun and sky. The advanced lighting controls interact, connect, and harmonize with other fixtures to create an overall scene that fits the needs of various spaces.

Using advanced lighting control and color changing technology, separate sun and sky panels create the east-to-west arc of the sun. A top LED panel represents the sky and can vary from the extreme blue of a clear day to the gray blue of overcast conditions. Inner LED side panels shift between warm and cool color temperatures, mimicking the sun’s natural dawn-to-dusk movement of the day.

The Cadiant Dynamic Lighting Experience provides a sensory connection to the outdoors in spaces where access to natural lighting through windows is improbable, impractical, or impossible. Whether people are in conference rooms, interior offices, or open spaces in commercial offices; waiting rooms, treatment spaces, or nurses stations in healthcare facilities; or classrooms, cafeterias, or library spaces in educational facilities, they can feel the effects of natural sunlight despite being indoors.

Using an intuitive, wall-mounted SmartCast touchscreen with a clean graphic interface, users have three options: they can choose to let the sun follow the natural east-to-west course of the day; choose from standard presets—Dawn, Morning, Midday, Afternoon, and Evening; or create and save their own presets with fingertip control over the light levels and colors profiles.

Recess mounted, the Cadiant Dynamic Lighting Experience features a 5″ regress, from 200 lumens to 3200 lumens of dynamic color illumination, from 6 watts to 50 watts (120-277VAC), an efficacy of 75 lm/W, and an adjustable CCT from 3000K to 6500K. It measures 2′ x 2′ and can be installed singly, in doublets, 4′ x 4′ quartets, linear rows, or in custom patterns.