For Vacant Buildings, Commercial Asset Preservation Expands Services

https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/03/commercial-asset-preservation-expands-services/
03/25/2020
Commercial Asset Preservation, LLC, a nationwide provider of maintenance, repair and inspection services for operating and vacant buildings — including those in retail, restaurant, medical, office, and industrial real estate — has announced increased capacity for closed/dark property oversight and maintenance.vacant buildings

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, the company has national network, experience, and detailed closed property reports to conduct recurring visual exterior inspections. CAP’s experts look for evidence of vandalism, security concerns, and life safety issues.

CAP’s locally-based commercial general contractor network identifies issues of concern and can also perform emergency repairs.

