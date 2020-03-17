Data Centers: Best Practices In Challenging Time For Critical Infrastructure

As impacts of the COVID-19 situation continues to affect businesses around the world, Uptime Institute has a focus on providing the digital infrastructure industry with the tools and understanding to reduce operational risk in this time of stress. The global economy depends on the ability to continue normal operations. The research team at Uptime Institute has been working during this situation to bring industry stakeholders this latest report, “COVID-19: Minimizing critical facility risk”. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Uptime Institute is an advisory organization focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of business critical infrastructure.

Released March 17, 2020, this advisory report has been produced by Uptime Institute, with the help of data center owners, operators, clients, and members, to capture and articulate the best practices which should be implemented to reduce risk associated with the operations critical infrastructure facilities. These best practices will be shared freely to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 epidemic. The steps discussed in the report will also help operations leaders develop strategies and procedures for future health epidemics.

Visit this link to access the report directly as well as to connect with Uptime Institute.

