Proprietary upholstery textile backing acts as recharging station for people

Designtex and Hologenix, LLC, inventor of Celliant®, announced the launch of Designtex Celliant upholstery. Designtex Celliant is a proprietary upholstery textile backing used in built environments that can recycle a person’s energy, providing a boost and improving wellbeing.

Celliant is a blend of naturally occurring, thermo-reactive minerals that are applied as a non-woven backing to four fabrics across fifty colors. The minerals work to capture and convert body heat into infrared energy, which has been clinically shown to increase local circulation and improve cellular oxygenation, as well as help regulate body temperature, all of which means more energy, endurance, comfort, and well-being.

“We like to think of this new collection as charging stations for people,” said Susan Lyons, Designtex President. “The technology provides health and wellness benefits for sedentary moments, like an office worker in their chair or a person sitting in a waiting room, which is revolutionary. It really is a human solution and we are proud to be a part of bringing wellness to the built environment.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that Celliant products are medical devices as defined in section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and are general wellness products.

“People have mentally and physically demanding careers,” noted Hologenix CEO, Seth Casden. “Designtex recognizes that people need mental acuity, strength, and endurance to perform at their best. They are evolving the textile industry with beautiful upholstery that doesn’t just nourish the soul but also promotes well-being. With Designtex Celliant, these environments aren’t just spaces you work in, but environments that work for you. This is a key moment in the evolution of textiles and spatial wellness, and we’re proud to be partnered with Designtex.”

With Celliant technology, Designtex and Hologenix are delivering wellness to the built environment with a solution to amplify the energy, endurance, and comfort of the user.