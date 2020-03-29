Empire State Building Lights Up The Night Week Of March 29

This past Friday, March 27, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. and iHeartMedia announced their partnership to reach those sheltering at home with New York’s Z100’s radio waves and Empire State Building‘s world-famous tower lights. On the evening of March 27, 2020 the tower of the Empire State Building illuminated the New York City skyline and beamed iHeartMedia’s Z100 with a light show synced to the modern era anthem of New York City, Alicia Keys’ Empire State of Mind. The song was also available to stream on the iHeartRadio app.

The light show replayed on March 28, but you haven’t missed your chance to see this live. The light show will take place again this week on Monday, March 30 through Thursday, April 2.

On Sunday, March 29, the Empire State Building shines a dynamic heartbeat from 9:00pm to 10:00pm in support of the “FOX Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America.”

Looking Ahead

To honor the first responders who are tackling the COVID-19 health crisis daily, Z100’s Elvis Duran will kick off every light show at 8:55pm with a spotlight interview to highlight the individuals who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. ESRT’s Empire State Building and IHRT’s Z100 will premiere new shows each Friday night as we work together to beat COVID-19. Listen and watch for the announcement of a new music-to-light show that will premiere on Friday, April 3, and play nightly for one week.

Additionally, the show, designed by world-renowned lighting artist Marc Brickman, will be streamed on the Empire State Building’s Facebook page.

“The Empire State Building has always served as an international symbol of hope, of challenges overcome, and of New York City itself,” said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO, ESRT. “With iHeartRadio, the radio network of America, she provides comfort and inspiration to New Yorkers, America, and the world.”

The public is invited to join the conversation by posting a video of themselves to their social media pages with the hashtag #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork tagging both the Empire State Building and iHeartRadio to share how we are all still able to connect with each other.

“New Yorkers always find a way to unite and encourage one another during challenging times,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “Our hope is to continue to provide some comfort to our listeners through the healing powers of music, as we show our country’s resilience and strength with a music-to-light show through New York icons Z100 and the Empire State Building.”