Facility Executive Announces 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards
The winning companies of the 27th annual Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards represent a wide range of valued manufacturers and service providers in the facility management marketplace — including those that offer building automation, energy management, furniture, lighting, security and workplace technology. In an online survey, respondents were asked to vote in 27 categories for the companies they preferred doing business with during 2019 — based on excellence in aesthetics, reliability, value, and customer service. An overview of each winning company is featured in the upcoming April 2020 issue of Facility Executive magazine.
In congratulating this year’s winners, Susan Coene, Co-President/Owner of Group C Media Inc., parent company of Facility Executive, said, “Facilities professionals put significant consideration into purchasing products and services for their buildings and grounds. To earn the recognition of these buyers is an impressive achievement.”
“The products offered by the winners of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards represent leading solutions for facility executives,” said Anne Cosgrove, Editor-in-Chief of Facility Executive magazine. “We’re pleased to feature an overview of the companies preferred by our readers in the April issue of the magazine.”
The Facility Executive 2020 Readers’ Choice winners are:
- Building Automation: Siemens Building Technologies
- Building Envelope: Firestone Building Products
- Ceilings: Armstrong Ceiling Systems
- Cleaning/Maintenance Products: 3M Commercial Solutions
- Coatings & Paints: Sherwin-Williams
- Communications: JVCKENWOOD USA
- Energy Management Products/Services: Johnson Controls
- Facility Management Services: Staples Facility Solutions
- FM Software/Automation: ARC Facilities
- Fire/Life Safety: Honeywell Fire Systems
- Flooring: nora by Interface
- Floor Safety: New Pig
- Furniture: HON
- Furniture – Refurbished: Davies Office
- HVAC Systems: Trane
- HVAC Products: Goodway Technologies
- Lighting: LG Electronics
- Office Technology/Software: Condeco
- Office Technology/Equipment: Connectrac
- Paper Products/Dispensers: Georgia-Pacific Professional
- Pest/Bird Control: Bird-X
- Restrooms Fixtures/Equipment: Kimberly-Clark Professional
- Roofing: Duro-Last Roofing
- Security: ASSA ABLOY
- Signage: 3M Sign Solutions
- Utility Vehicles: Caterpillar
- Waste Management/Recycling: Rubbermaid Commercial Products
To evaluate preferred suppliers, Facility Executive distributed links for the online survey to its eNewsletter audience of more than 30,000 facility management professionals.
Contact: Anne Cosgrove
Phone: 732-559-1250
Email: [email protected]