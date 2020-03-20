Facility Executive Announces 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

The winning companies of the 27th annual Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards represent a wide range of valued manufacturers and service providers in the facility management marketplace — including those that offer building automation, energy management, furniture, lighting, security and workplace technology. In an online survey, respondents were asked to vote in 27 categories for the companies they preferred doing business with during 2019 — based on excellence in aesthetics, reliability, value, and customer service. An overview of each winning company is featured in the upcoming April 2020 issue of Facility Executive magazine.

In congratulating this year’s winners, Susan Coene, Co-President/Owner of Group C Media Inc., parent company of Facility Executive, said, “Facilities professionals put significant consideration into purchasing products and services for their buildings and grounds. To earn the recognition of these buyers is an impressive achievement.”

“The products offered by the winners of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards represent leading solutions for facility executives,” said Anne Cosgrove, Editor-in-Chief of Facility Executive magazine. “We’re pleased to feature an overview of the companies preferred by our readers in the April issue of the magazine.”

The Facility Executive 2020 Readers’ Choice winners are:

Building Automation: Siemens Building Technologies

Siemens Building Technologies Building Envelope: Firestone Building Products

Firestone Building Products Ceilings: Armstrong Ceiling Systems

Armstrong Ceiling Systems Cleaning/Maintenance Products: 3M Commercial Solutions

3M Commercial Solutions Coatings & Paints: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Communications: JVCKENWOOD USA

JVCKENWOOD USA Energy Management Products/Services: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Facility Management Services: Staples Facility Solutions

Staples Facility Solutions FM Software/Automation: ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities Fire/Life Safety: Honeywell Fire Systems

Honeywell Fire Systems Flooring: nora by Interface

nora by Interface Floor Safety: New Pig

New Pig Furniture: HON

HON Furniture – Refurbished: Davies Office

Davies Office HVAC Systems: Trane

Trane HVAC Products: Goodway Technologies

Goodway Technologies Lighting: LG Electronics

LG Electronics Office Technology/Software: Condeco

Condeco Office Technology/Equipment: Connectrac

Connectrac Paper Products/Dispensers: Georgia-Pacific Professional

Georgia-Pacific Professional Pest/Bird Control: Bird-X

Bird-X Restrooms Fixtures/Equipment: Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional Roofing: Duro-Last Roofing

Duro-Last Roofing Security: ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY Signage: 3M Sign Solutions

3M Sign Solutions Utility Vehicles: Caterpillar

Caterpillar Waste Management/Recycling: Rubbermaid Commercial Products

To evaluate preferred suppliers, Facility Executive distributed links for the online survey to its eNewsletter audience of more than 30,000 facility management professionals.

Contact: Anne Cosgrove

Phone: 732-559-1250

Email: [email protected]