Four Carpet Maintenance Best Practices

From tackling stains to investing in the right type of equipment, it’s important for facility managers to have a carpet maintenance strategy in place for long-term success. Whittaker, a provider of low-moisture carpet care systems, shares carpet maintenance best practices to keep flooring in pristine condition year-round.

“When it comes to carpet care in commercial facilities, a multi-pronged approach is ideal,” said Joe Bshero, Director of Technical Services at Whittaker. “A comprehensive carpet maintenance program can help facility managers divide the work over time to keep facility flooring clean and well-kept for years to come.”

To maintain carpet, consider the four following maintenance best practices:

Use matting in high-traffic areas: Considering that 85% of soil tracked indoors comes from the shoes of visitors, matting is key. To prevent facility visitors from tracking dirt and debris from the outdoors onto carpet, place matting in high-traffic areas like entrances and exits. Look for high-quality mats that will effectively scrape soils from shoes and trap moisture.

Considering that 85% of soil tracked indoors comes from the shoes of visitors, matting is key. To prevent facility visitors from tracking dirt and debris from the outdoors onto carpet, place matting in high-traffic areas like entrances and exits. Look for high-quality mats that will effectively scrape soils from shoes and trap moisture. Invest in the right type of vacuum: One of the most effective ways to extend the life of carpet is through daily vacuuming. There are many different types of vacuums on the market, so it’s important to invest in a vacuum that’s certified by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). CRI Certified vacuums are guaranteed to meet a high standard for soil removal, particulate containment and appearance retention. Furthermore, vacuums with HEPA filtration, disposable bags, high airflow, durability and commercial performance are capable of adequately penetrating carpetfibers and removing contaminants.

One of the most effective ways to extend the life of carpet is through daily vacuuming. There are many different types of vacuums on the market, so it’s important to invest in a vacuum that’s certified by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). CRI Certified vacuums are guaranteed to meet a high standard for soil removal, particulate containment and appearance retention. Furthermore, vacuums with HEPA filtration, disposable bags, high airflow, durability and commercial performance are capable of adequately penetrating carpetfibers and removing contaminants. Utilize proper equipment and chemistry: Look for a low-moisture encapsulation method that relies on crystalizing polymers combined with effective detergent components to emulsify and bind soils into a crystalline structure. This approach to carpet maintenance can remove 95% of spots before they become permanently embedded in the carpet. In addition, selecting carpet cleaning chemistry that is Green Seal certified and can treat stains and discoloration from a wide variety of spots and spills is crucial to keepcarpet looking its best.

Look for a low-moisture encapsulation method that relies on crystalizing polymers combined with effective detergent components to emulsify and bind soils into a crystalline structure. This approach to carpet maintenance can remove 95% of spots before they become permanently embedded in the carpet. In addition, selecting carpet cleaning chemistry that is Green Seal certified and can treat stains and discoloration from a wide variety of spots and spills is crucial to keepcarpet looking its best. Properly train employees: Turnover is typically high for those in cleaning roles, so the simpler it is to train employees, the better. Offer hands-on training with user-friendly, low-fatigue equipment. Keep stain removal posters and flyers accessible so employees understand which type of chemistry is best suited for a stain. Additionally, instruct employees to do visual checks throughout the day to prevent spills from setting into carpet fibers.

Want to read more about cleaning and maintenance topics?

Check out all the latest facility management news related to cleaning and maintenance.