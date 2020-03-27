IFMA Conducting Global Work-From-Home Survey

A global Work-from-Home Experience Survey to gather much-needed data about the impact of COVID-19 on how and where people are working has just been fielded by Workplace Evolutionaries (WE), a Commuity of Practice within the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA).

“This will be the first set of insights about how the sudden move to working from home has effected global employers and employees,” says Peter Ankerstjerne, First Vice Chair of IFMA. “The data will establish a benchmark for future surveys and give organizations the information they need to both improve the work-at-home experience now and plan for the future of work when the crisis is over.”

This first-of-a-kind Global Work-from-Home Experience Survey will reveal:

What is and isn’t working for people who are working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis

Correlations between work-at-home effectiveness and organizational, technological, and employee readiness

Priorities for improving the work-from-home and workplace experience

The existing and potential impact of work-from-home on employer, employee, and environmental outcomes

Insights into the impact COVID-19 will have on the future of work

“We want to help workplace leaders not only survive this crisis, but emerge from it with new insights, intelligence, and approaches for the future,” said Kate North, Co-Founder of Global Chair of Workplace Evolutionaries.

WE is making the Work-from-Home Experience Survey available to all members and to a broad range of associations and organizations in order to gain the widest possible representation of respondents across functions, industries, and geographies.

To take the 10-minute survey, click here.

