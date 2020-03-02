International Facility Management Association Names New President

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) has named senior staff member Don Gilpin as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), extending his contract through 2022. Gilpin has served as IFMA COO since September 2018.

“During the last couple of years, there has been significant change to IFMA’s operations,” said John Carrillo, CFM, IFMA Fellow, chair of IFMA’s global board of directors. “As COO, Don Gilpin has renewed focus on core business, organizational stability, and financial growth. He has provided inspired leadership to IFMA staff, members, and internal and external stakeholders. His expertise in association management, vision, and commitment to strategic growth have enhanced IFMA’s position as a thought leader and ensured the continued progress and relevance of the association.”

An accomplished executive, Gilpin has experience in international association management, trade show production, education/certification programs, legislative advocacy, and workforce development. Prior to joining IFMA, he served as the Executive Director and COO at the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) located in Indianapolis, IN. Before that, Gilpin served as Executive Director, Interior Design Educators Council for Raybourn Group International; director of trade shows, marketing and magazine publishing for the National Precast Concrete Association; and in marketing roles for both Deluxe Corp. and Dayton Hudson Corp.

In his expanded role at IFMA, Gilpin will continue to concentrate on internally focused items such as finance, human resources and operations, while also interacting with volunteer leaders globally and building relationships with other like-minded industry associations.

“I look forward to advancing our external partnerships, building bridges to new industry entities and working with IFMA’s volunteer leaders on new ideas and strategies to benefit the facility management profession,” said Gilpin. “I wish to express my gratitude to the entire IFMA staff — credit for the association’s dramatic and rewarding turnaround goes to their dedication and drive. I would not be able to take on these new duties without their support.”

Carrillo added, “On behalf of the board, I congratulate Don on his achievements and express our confidence in his abilities as he embarks on this new position of leadership. We look forward to continuing our shared commitment to the well-being of the organization, supporting the advancement of facility management and providing incomparable value to FM professionals worldwide.”

