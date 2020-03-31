In Los Angeles, "Built By Women" Exhibit Showcases 56 Projects
In February, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation (BWAF) announced a selection of 56 women-led architecture, landscape, engineering, and construction projects from the Los Angeles area to be showcased at the annual Built by Women exhibit, currently scheduled to open May 15 at the A+D Museum in Los Angeles.
Since 2016, this yearly juried competition and exhibit has demonstrated the breadth of achievement by women at the building industry’s highest levels in cities across the nation.
This year, over 100 projects were submitted for consideration, ranging from tiny homes to major civic construction complexes. At this year’s exhibit, an air-traffic control tower, aerospace labs, and a coliseum will hang alongside a cathedral, a floating bungalow, low-income housing, and a design for the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy. Locations of the works will also be published on a map of Greater Los Angeles — available at the exhibit and online. (A full list of selected projects follows.)
This year’s all-female jury, curated by the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, includes: Carrie Byles, FAIA, LEED AP, a partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Andrea Cochran, FASLA, president of Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture; ErLeen Hatfield, P.E., AIA, managing partner of the Hatfield Group; Judith Sheine, professor of architecture at the University of Oregon; Deborah Weintraub, AIA, LEED AP, chief deputy engineer for the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering; Claire Weisz, FAIA, founder of WXY architecture + urban design; Kim Yao, AIA, 2020 AIA New York president and principal, Architecture Research Office (ARO); and Joan Blumenfeld, FAIA, FIIDA, LEED AP, and a principal at Perkins&Will.
“Los Angeles has always been a hotbed of American design and this jury demonstrated how women there are leading the way,” says architect and urbanist Claire Weisz. “The Built by Women program helps elevate and honor these important works, and we all hope this initiative helps make the record difficult if not impossible to erase.”
A project of the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, Built by Women has been created to recognize the significant but often overlooked work of historical and contemporary women architects, landscape architects, urban designers, engineers, contractors and developers. It also matches strong role female models and mentors with current professionals and students to promote paths of advancement, adds Cynthia Phifer Kracauer, AIA, executive director of the foundation.
Following similar successful initiatives in New York City and Washington, DC, this year’s Built by Women exhibit in Los Angeles was scheduled to coincide with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Conference on Architecture, or A’20. (Originally scheduled for May 14-16, the 2020 AIA Conference on Architecture has been postponed.)
Founded in 2002 and based in New York City, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation is committed to changing the culture of the building industry, for women, through education and research. The national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization commissions and curates research that pertains to women working at all levels within all fields of practice in the building industry, with the mission of advancing the knowledge and recognition of women’s contributions to architecture.
Built by Women L.A.
2020 Selected Projects and Submitting Firms
UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios
Submitted by Johnston Marklee Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
The Six: Housing for Homeless Veterans
Submitted by Brooks + Scarpa
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
The Broad
Submitted by Arup
Category: Infrastructure and Engineering
St Thomas School, K-8
Submitted by Griffin Enright Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Auburn Restaurant
Submitted by ORA
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
The Hyperion Project
Submitted by Oyler Wu Collaborative
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
MODAA
Submitted by SPF: Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
La Kretz Innovation Campus
By John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
CSUN Valley Performing Arts Center
Submitted by Pamela Burton & Company
Category: Landscape Design
9 Dots
Submitted by Design, Bitches
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Cathedral Of Our Lady Of The Angels
Submitted by Morley Builders
Category: Construction Projects
The Culver Steps
Submitted by Ehrlich Yanei Rhee Chaney
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
John Anson Ford Ampitheatre Renovation
Submitted by Levin Associates Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Silverlake Conservatory of Music
Submitted by Bestor Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Rossmore and Weldon Renovation
Submitted by Brooks + Scarpa
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Colorado Center
Submitted by Pamela Burton & Company
Category: Landscape Design
The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage
Submitted by Sparano + Mooney Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Stone View Nature Center
Submitted by Ehrlich Yanei Rhee Chaney
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Otis College of Art and Design Campus Ext.
Submitted by Ehrlich | Fisher joint venture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Beats By Dre
Submitted by Bestor Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Griffith Observatory
Submitted by Levin Associates Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Wilshire Blvd Temple, Sanctuary Renovation
Submitted by Levin Associates Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Thaxton and Associates Office & Retail Building
Submitted by Griffin Enright Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Blackbirds
Submitted by Bestor Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Verve Coffee Roasters: Roastery Del Sur
Submitted by Design, Bitches
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Graduate Aerospace Labs, Caltech GALCIT
By John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Long Beach Civic Center
Submitted by Clark Construction Group
Category: Construction Projects
Intelligentsia
Submitted by Bestor Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Children’s Museum of Los Angeles
Submitted by agps architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Dodger Stadium Improvements
Submitted by Levin Associates Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
The Music Center Plaza Renovation
Submitted by Rios Clementi Hale Studios
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Air Traffic Control Tower, LAX
Submitted by Kate Diamond, HDR Inc.
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Superba Food + Bread
Submitted by Design, Bitches
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
North Shore Park Pavilion
Mutuo
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
OUE Skyspace LA
Gensler
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Ctr.
SmithGroup
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Santa Monica Public Library
Submitted by Moore Ruble Yudell Architects
Category: Construction Projects
National Center for the Preservation of Democracy
By Levin Associates Architects
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Universal City Metro Redline Subway
Submitted by Kate Diamond, HDR Inc.
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
InVert Self Shading Windows
Submitted by TBM Designs LLC
Category: Research
Community Coalition
Submitted by Office 42
Category: Community
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Submitted by Arup
Category: Infrastructure and Engineering
South Park Wayfinding
Submitted by Rios Clementi Hale Studios
Category: Urban Design
Nickelodeon West Coast HQ Expansion
Submitted by Studios Architecture
Category: Interior Design
Grand Central Market (Sticky Rice + DTLA Cheese)
Submitted by RADAR
Category: Community
Libros Schmibros
Submitted by RADAR
Category: Community
UCLA Health Training Center, Home of LA Lakers
Submitted by Morley Builders
Category: Construction Projects
Floating Bungalow
Submitted by Bestor Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Vertical Venice Prefab
Submitted by Office of Mobile Design
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Los Angeles Eco Village
By CRSP Institute for Urban Eco Villages
Category: Community
Open House
Submitted by Standard
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Plús Hús
Submitted by ERLA Construction
Category: Construction Projects
Rustic Canyon View House
Submitted by Moore Ruble Yudell
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
The Arroyo
Submitted by Morley Builders
Category: Construction Projects
Mirrorhouse
Submitted by XTEN Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
Nakahouse
Submitted by XTEN Architecture
Category: Architecture (including renovations)
For more information and updates, visit the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation and the A+D Museum.
