In Los Angeles, "Built By Women" Exhibit Showcases 56 Projects

In February, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation (BWAF) announced a selection of 56 women-led architecture, landscape, engineering, and construction projects from the Los Angeles area to be showcased at the annual Built by Women exhibit, currently scheduled to open May 15 at the A+D Museum in Los Angeles.

Since 2016, this yearly juried competition and exhibit has demonstrated the breadth of achievement by women at the building industry’s highest levels in cities across the nation.

This year, over 100 projects were submitted for consideration, ranging from tiny homes to major civic construction complexes. At this year’s exhibit, an air-traffic control tower, aerospace labs, and a coliseum will hang alongside a cathedral, a floating bungalow, low-income housing, and a design for the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy. Locations of the works will also be published on a map of Greater Los Angeles — available at the exhibit and online. (A full list of selected projects follows.)

This year’s all-female jury, curated by the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, includes: Carrie Byles, FAIA, LEED AP, a partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Andrea Cochran, FASLA, president of Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture; ErLeen Hatfield, P.E., AIA, managing partner of the Hatfield Group; Judith Sheine, professor of architecture at the University of Oregon; Deborah Weintraub, AIA, LEED AP, chief deputy engineer for the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering; Claire Weisz, FAIA, founder of WXY architecture + urban design; Kim Yao, AIA, 2020 AIA New York president and principal, Architecture Research Office (ARO); and Joan Blumenfeld, FAIA, FIIDA, LEED AP, and a principal at Perkins&Will.

“Los Angeles has always been a hotbed of American design and this jury demonstrated how women there are leading the way,” says architect and urbanist Claire Weisz. “The Built by Women program helps elevate and honor these important works, and we all hope this initiative helps make the record difficult if not impossible to erase.”

A project of the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, Built by Women has been created to recognize the significant but often overlooked work of historical and contemporary women architects, landscape architects, urban designers, engineers, contractors and developers. It also matches strong role female models and mentors with current professionals and students to promote paths of advancement, adds Cynthia Phifer Kracauer, AIA, executive director of the foundation.

Following similar successful initiatives in New York City and Washington, DC, this year’s Built by Women exhibit in Los Angeles was scheduled to coincide with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Conference on Architecture, or A’20. (Originally scheduled for May 14-16, the 2020 AIA Conference on Architecture has been postponed.)

Founded in 2002 and based in New York City, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation is committed to changing the culture of the building industry, for women, through education and research. The national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization commissions and curates research that pertains to women working at all levels within all fields of practice in the building industry, with the mission of advancing the knowledge and recognition of women’s contributions to architecture.

Built by Women L.A.

2020 Selected Projects and Submitting Firms

UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios

Submitted by Johnston Marklee Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

The Six: Housing for Homeless Veterans

Submitted by Brooks + Scarpa

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

The Broad

Submitted by Arup

Category: Infrastructure and Engineering

St Thomas School, K-8

Submitted by Griffin Enright Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Auburn Restaurant

Submitted by ORA

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

The Hyperion Project

Submitted by Oyler Wu Collaborative

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

MODAA

Submitted by SPF: Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

La Kretz Innovation Campus

By John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

CSUN Valley Performing Arts Center

Submitted by Pamela Burton & Company

Category: Landscape Design

9 Dots

Submitted by Design, Bitches

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Cathedral Of Our Lady Of The Angels

Submitted by Morley Builders

Category: Construction Projects

The Culver Steps

Submitted by Ehrlich Yanei Rhee Chaney

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

John Anson Ford Ampitheatre Renovation

Submitted by Levin Associates Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Silverlake Conservatory of Music

Submitted by Bestor Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Rossmore and Weldon Renovation

Submitted by Brooks + Scarpa

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Colorado Center

Submitted by Pamela Burton & Company

Category: Landscape Design

The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage

Submitted by Sparano + Mooney Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Stone View Nature Center

Submitted by Ehrlich Yanei Rhee Chaney

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Otis College of Art and Design Campus Ext.

Submitted by Ehrlich | Fisher joint venture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Beats By Dre

Submitted by Bestor Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Griffith Observatory

Submitted by Levin Associates Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Wilshire Blvd Temple, Sanctuary Renovation

Submitted by Levin Associates Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Thaxton and Associates Office & Retail Building

Submitted by Griffin Enright Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Blackbirds

Submitted by Bestor Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Verve Coffee Roasters: Roastery Del Sur

Submitted by Design, Bitches

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Graduate Aerospace Labs, Caltech GALCIT

By John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Long Beach Civic Center

Submitted by Clark Construction Group

Category: Construction Projects

Intelligentsia

Submitted by Bestor Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Children’s Museum of Los Angeles

Submitted by agps architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Dodger Stadium Improvements

Submitted by Levin Associates Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

The Music Center Plaza Renovation

Submitted by Rios Clementi Hale Studios

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Air Traffic Control Tower, LAX

Submitted by Kate Diamond, HDR Inc.

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Superba Food + Bread

Submitted by Design, Bitches

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

North Shore Park Pavilion

Mutuo

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

OUE Skyspace LA

Gensler

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Ctr.

SmithGroup

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Santa Monica Public Library

Submitted by Moore Ruble Yudell Architects

Category: Construction Projects

National Center for the Preservation of Democracy

By Levin Associates Architects

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Universal City Metro Redline Subway

Submitted by Kate Diamond, HDR Inc.

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

InVert Self Shading Windows

Submitted by TBM Designs LLC

Category: Research

Community Coalition

Submitted by Office 42

Category: Community

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Submitted by Arup

Category: Infrastructure and Engineering

South Park Wayfinding

Submitted by Rios Clementi Hale Studios

Category: Urban Design

Nickelodeon West Coast HQ Expansion

Submitted by Studios Architecture

Category: Interior Design

Grand Central Market (Sticky Rice + DTLA Cheese)

Submitted by RADAR

Category: Community

Libros Schmibros

Submitted by RADAR

Category: Community

UCLA Health Training Center, Home of LA Lakers

Submitted by Morley Builders

Category: Construction Projects

Floating Bungalow

Submitted by Bestor Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Vertical Venice Prefab

Submitted by Office of Mobile Design

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Los Angeles Eco Village

By CRSP Institute for Urban Eco Villages

Category: Community

Open House

Submitted by Standard

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Plús Hús

Submitted by ERLA Construction

Category: Construction Projects

Rustic Canyon View House

Submitted by Moore Ruble Yudell

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

The Arroyo

Submitted by Morley Builders

Category: Construction Projects

Mirrorhouse

Submitted by XTEN Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

Nakahouse

Submitted by XTEN Architecture

Category: Architecture (including renovations)

For more information and updates, visit the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation and the A+D Museum.

