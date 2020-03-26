In Michigan, STI Deemed Essential Supplier And Remains Open

On Wednesday, March 25, STI, a specialist manufacturer of fire, safety and security products based in Waterford, MI, distributed this news update about its role as an essential product resource to the industry:

To our surprise and honor, STI received notice last evening that we are an essential supplier for safety and access control products. We are allowed to maintain minimum basic operations with a focus on production of essential product. We apologize for any confusion [This March 25 update followed an initial news flash from STI on March 23, which appears further down.]



Please be assured that while STI is open, we are taking the health and well-being of our employees, community, and customers seriously, and are monitoring the rapidly changing effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, STI is taking drastic and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the STI team. Where possible, our production staff is being directed to work 12 feet apart (exceeding the six-foot social distancing guidelines), and we have instructed personnel capable of working remotely to work from home.

During Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (said to last until April 13), STI will be processing orders, managing quotes, monitoring email and voicemail, and fulfilling current and new production requests.

Until further notice is given, feel confident that the STI team will provide unhindered service during this unprecedented time. Please note that lead times may be extended during the pandemic.

We appreciate you and your business, and will continue to support our customers and communities as needed.

Stay strong. Stay healthy. Stay connected. And rely on STI!

The above update has followed an initial news flash from STI on March 23, 2020 that stated:

Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21), directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, 2020, STI headquarters must close for three weeks to help do our part in keeping our employees, customers, state, and nation safe and healthy.

During these three weeks, STI employees will do their best to remain accessible and to provide unhindered support and service to our customers. We will continue to monitor the news and any reports or requirements from the CDC and local, state, and federal governments. STI will update you when Michigan is given the approval to conduct normal business operations.

