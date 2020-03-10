JLL Delivers A Cure For Boring Workspaces

If employees at your facility feel underwhelmed by their current workplace environs, JLL can help. JLL is bringing three distinctly pre-curated workspaces, dubbed “JLL’s office design collection,” to the market that can refresh your company’s office space in as little as six months.

“Building an inspiring workplace that your employees vibe with can be a time consuming and expensive undertaking, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Todd Burns, President, Project and Development Services (PDS) at JLL. “We’ve built countless office interiors for corporations, and we’ve funneled our best practices into this express design-build delivery model that will help our clients achieve their workplace ambitions in significantly less time and at less cost.”

Companies can select one of three pre-designed, branded, workspaces that fit their business needs and can move into their space up to 40 percent faster than traditional build-out models. JLL’s streamlined process significantly reduces cost, decision-making complexity and completion risk through:

One contract – Sign one contract and JLL handles all the complexities behind the scenes through its network of best-in-class architecture, furniture, and technology partners.

Fixed prices – Pay one, clear price to design, build and deliver your new workplace at lower costs than traditional delivery models.

On-time delivery – JLL brings its industry proven, efficient management process and serves as a single point of contact for tracking and maintaining your project schedule from preconstruction to closeout.

JLL PDS, in collaboration with industry leading architects and its internal design firm, Big Red Rooster, created a system that lets clients pick from three proven and effective floorplans as well as three, on-trend designs. Companies first select one of three design palettes, ranging from a “modern” minimalistic, sleek and futuristic feel; to a “natural” design, built around bringing the outdoors inside; to the “urban” vibe designed to embrace the hustle and bustle of daily city life. They then choose a floorplan based on the mix of amenity, community, and individual space they need. Each design and configuration is built to keep people energized and productive and adheres to LEED and WELL best practices.

JLL is also leveraging its buying power to lower costs without sacrificing quality via its relationships with Steelcase for pre-selected furniture options, Facilities Solutions Group for lighting fixtures, and Belden for technology and employee connectivity.

“Today’s top talent expects more from the workplace than simply a place to work,” added JLL’s project management lead for office design collection, Nancy Yost. “With this offering we create a vibrant workplace customized to the number of amenities and community aspects each company needs, and it all starts with employee productivity in mind. At JLL, we are reimagining the workspace to move at the speed of business.”

JLL Project and Development Services is a leader in the development, design, construction and branding of commercial real estate projects for the world’s most prominent corporations, educational institutions, public jurisdictions, healthcare organizations, industrial facilities, retailers, hotels, sports facilities and real estate owners.