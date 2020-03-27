Johnson Controls Helps Support Critical Infrastructure During Crisis

On March 20, Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO, George Oliver, reaffirmed that the company is delivering “essential products, services, and personnel” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “At times like these, it is critically important to reach out and let people know that we are here and that we continue to help hospitals, pharmacies and other essential businesses as needed to continue their operations,” said Oliver.

The company first responded to the developing crisis in Wuhan, China where its local personnel immediately worked to fulfill the urgent need for new hospitals.

As the crisis evolved, the company has implemented local and regional contingency plans across the globe to assure employee safety and customer support. Johnson Controls service teams continues to support critical infrastructure while the company’s offices, branches and manufacturing facilities remain open and operational with increased sanitation practices and restricted visitor policies, except where prohibited by law. The company is also recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturer.

“As a global company, we have been addressing this crisis from the very start and we are proud of our frontline leadership responding in every corner of the world to support our customers,” said Oliver. These are tough times, but the notes from first responders, nurses and all those serving on the frontline are extremely motivating. In periods of crisis there are always stories of incredible resilience.”

Oliver pledged to local and state officials the company will do whatever is needed to keep essential products, services, and personnel up and running.

Among the critical building infrastructure offerings Johnson Controls provides are:

HVAC: Products and services are essential to hospitals and operating rooms and are necessary to continue to run almost all of the Critical Infrastructure Sectors recognized by the Department of Homeland Security. Properly ventilated buildings are critical to improve air quality and prevent the spread of disease and secondary infection. The World Health Organization has issued guidance that underscores this point. It is essential to maintain these systems and keep them in service where people continue to live and work.

Industrial Refrigeration: Equipment is essential in many industries, from food and beverage processing to the petrochemical industries, both recognized as Critical Infrastructure Sectors.

Security: These systems are even more critical now to ensure essential facilities are safe and secure. Security cameras, access control and other security systems are vital to protect people, infrastructure, and inventory.

Fire: Fire systems and services must be maintained to keep people and property safe, from fire detection products through sprinkler systems and portable fire extinguishing equipment.

The portfolio of building technology and solutions from Johnson Controls includes trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

