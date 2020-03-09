Miami Leads Second Annual Top 50 Termite Cities List

For termites, all areas of the U.S. are susceptible to infestations, though specific area pressures of subterranean termites vary from slight to heavy. The Pacific Coast and coastal regions of the Southeast see the additional threat of drywood termites.

Termites swarm based on favorable weather conditions. Most species of subterranean termites swarm in the spring and summer, where drywood termites typically swarm in the late summer and fall months. Major variations in weather typically mean variations in swarms, as well.

Termites swarm when they are searching for their two main factors of survival: moisture and food. Due to urbanization, termites will find their way to properties for food sources, as there are fewer dead trees to invade.

“Termites are an especially sneaky pest, as they can hide and thrive on your property for years without being detected,” said Glen Ramsey, an Orkin entomologist.

Early Detection Is Key

Termites are a threat to more than just your facility, so early detection is critical. Here are some facts about termite swarms and tips to help avoid them:

Facilities can get termites from:

Wooden structures, such as porches and decks, in direct contact with the ground

Stacks of firewood leaning against the building

Long-term damp soil near foundations, from leaking faucets, gutters or downspouts and water retention areas

Dead trees, shrubs, and other landscaping in close proximity to the building

Any above-ground locations inside the building that remain damp enough to support termites

Signs of a termite infestation include:

A temporary swarm of winged insects in your building or from the soil around the building

Any cracked or bubbling paint

Sightings of frass (termite droppings) near or in the building

Wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Mud tubes on interior or exterior walls, wooden beams or in crawl spaces

Discarded wings from swarmers

Orkin recommends facility managers make the following proactive moves:

Regularly check and monitor water drainage sites to ensure they are clear of debris and draining properly.

Monitor any possible areas where moisture could collect, such as leaky pipes, gutters, downspouts, air conditioning units and other fixtures susceptible to leaking. Pay extra attention to areas around your foundation and on your roof.

Seal gaps around utility lines, gas lines and pipes and cover exterior vents with screens to help eliminate entry points.

Reduce food sources by removing any rotting wood or debris, removing excess landscaping mulch and ensuring wooden siding is at least six inches above the ground.

Monitor wooden structures regularly for any signs of damage.

If a termite introduction is suspected, a pest management professional should be contacted immediately to assess the property.

Want to read more about pest control and facility management ?

Check out all the latest facility management news related to pests and pest control.