OMG Roofing app offers access to product and technical information

OMG Roofing Products has introduced a new mobile app that puts virtually all company product and technical information at a user’s fingertips. The app, available for both Apple and Android phones and tablets, features easy navigation to company products, documents, videos, and calculators. In addition, the OMG Roofing app enables users to find OMG field sales representatives and distributors based on location, as well as contact OMG for assistance.

“Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for contractors, distributors, and specifiers to get the content they need as quickly as possible, wherever they are,” said Geoff Medeiros, vice president of sales and marketing for OMG Roofing Products. “The new app is very easy to use and simple to navigate for easily accessing everything OMG offers.”

As an example of the easy navigation, when searching for product documents, users pick the product line (i.e. RhinoBond), then they are provided with choices as to the type of documents they want from data sheets and marketing brochures, to CSI specifications and installation instructions. This eliminates the need for users to scroll through hundreds of files looking for the right item. Once the content is selected, users can not only read the content on their device but they also have the choice of sharing it into their favorite apps, including e-mail, storage sites like Dropbox, and more.

Contractors, installers, distributors, specifiers, and anyone in the commercial roofing industry can:

Find their local OMG representative and roofing products distributor from anywhere in the U.S., with GPS enabled search.

View the entire collection of OMG’s documents, including data sheets, order specs, install guides, manuals, brochures, and more. And with one tap, they can download and share them with partners or save them to read later.

Stream OMG’s catalogue of informational videos right in the app, including installation instructions, case studies, technical tips, and more. Suitable for rooftop viewing on any job site.

Find detailed information for every product OMG offers, including packaging information such as SKU and Catalogue numbers.

Use contact forms to quickly send inquiries to OMG HQ where their team of experts can assist. Users can also submit and edge quote request or order product samples.

The OMG Roofing app is free and available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play Store by searching “OMG Roofing” or by visiting omgroof.com/app.