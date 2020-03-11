odor eliminating solution and best practices for managing malodors

Unpleasant odors in indoor environments can result in customer complaints, lost business, and even evacuations and closures in extreme cases. To avoid these odor pitfalls, Oxy-Gen Powered, provider of odor eliminating solutions, offers best practices for managing malodors.

“When facilities prioritize odor control, they set themselves up for success by providing employees and guests with a pleasant-smelling environment every day,” said Chris Whiting, Executive Vice President – North America, Oxy-Gen Powered. “With so many options available in the market, it’s important to find an odor eliminating system that is not only effective but also sustainable and customizable.”

Consider the following best practices to eliminate malodors within your facility:

Identify odor hot spots. Facilities must manage a wide range of malodors that occur in various areas of a building. For instance, odors from urine and feces often plague restrooms, while cooking odors can linger in kitchens and dining areas. Mold and mildew, pet odors, and body odors can occur anywhere and anytime.

Oxygen-Pro™ is an odor eliminating solution from Oxy-Gen Powered. It is a programmable air freshening system that guarantees the delivery of fragrance in the air continuously, consistently, and accurately for the entire duration of the cartridge life. This precise technology is based on a fuel cell technology that is used in the pharmaceutical industry to deliver drugs to human beings and animals. Unlike other systems that only mask odors, Oxygen-Pro cartridges eliminate odors and release fragrance.

The user can program the Oxygen-Pro dispenser to work for 30, 60, or 90 days, and can select different fragrance intensity levels with the flexibility of two different cartridge sizes to choose from.

The Regular cartridge works for 30 days and can replace aerosols, gels, sprays, or other passive systems. The cartridge contains 20 ml of pure fragrance oil which amounts to about four times more fragrance oil than a standard metered aerosol can.

When using the Grande cartridge, the dispenser can be programmed to work for 30 days, 60 days, or 90 days. The cartridge contains 35 ml of pure fragrance oil, that is approximately seven times more fragrance oil than a standard metered aerosol can. The fragrance intensity can be changed to a strong (30 days), normal (60 days), or (90 days) mild scent.

Oxygen-Pro cartridges are available in various scents and all (except Kleer) contain Neutra-lox, a proprietary ingredient that works with fragrance oils on targeted malodors by locking in the malodor molecules, neutralizing them, and releasing a pure, fresh scent into the air. Neutra-lox is effective against the smell of urine, feces, body odor, tobacco, pet malodor, kitchen odor, mold, and mildew, etc.

The Oxygen-Pro system does not contain any CFCs, has no added VOCs or propellants, no “spray and fade effect”, and “no noise”. With no added solvents and no alcohols, the Oxygen-Pro cartridges contain 100% pure fragrance oil. Since the cartridges are not pressurized containers, they are safe to transport and store and can be safely disposed of in a plastic recycling bin at the end of life.

The Oxygen-Pro dispenser can be mounted on the wall using double-sided tape or screws. The push and go format ensures that it is easy to replace cartridges or batteries.