pdk io platform integrating with ViP video door entry system

ProdataKey (PDK), manufacturer of a cloud access control platform built for mobile, announced the imminent release of a new integration between the company’s pdk io platform and Comelit’s ViP video door entry system. The integration will be available on March 18, 2020, coinciding with the first day of exhibits at the ISC West event in Las Vegas. The pdk io/Comelit integration will be on display at ProdataKey’s booth 20125.

The combined solution brings together Italian-based Comelit’s interactive video entry technology with PDK’s mobile-first access control platform, creating a comprehensive solution that’s suitable for commercial and multi-tenant residential properties. A seamless synchronization between Comelit’s and pdk io’s user database enables system administrators to simultaneously register—or delete—users across both platforms. Furthermore, the same credential may be used to enter the property’s main gate or entryway, secured by Comelit, as well as all other perimeter doors and common areas, secured by the pdk io system. Future enhancements to the integration will allow pdk users to view Comelit video via the pdi io mobile interface and to unlock associated doors secured by the Comelit system.

Pdk.io is a fully integrated access platform. Regardless of businesses size, it scales to user needs and makes access management easier. Users can experience full configuration and management from any internet-connected device to manage users, create groups, open and close doors, set system rules, get SMS and e-mail alerts, and more.

“We see great synergy between Comelit’s and PDK’s strength in the multi-tenant residential market, and our companies’ ability to offer these customers an integrated security solution further enhances the value we offer to property managers and tenants who place a premium on convenience,” said Jeff Perri, ProdataKey’s President and COO. “We’re also looking forward to building upon Comelit’s success within the healthcare space, as well as leveraging our own leadership within the education market, for which the Comelit system is an ideal fit. As an integrated solution, the market opportunities are tremendous.”

ProdataKey will be exhibiting several other products and integrations at ISC West. These include touch io and touch app, cloud node, cloud node se, pedestal io, and integrations with Savance, Digital Watchdog, Altronix, and AssaAbloy’s Aperio wireless locksets.