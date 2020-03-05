Access control pedestals for use with 2N IP Verso security intercom

Pedestal PRO, manufacturer of access control pedestals, in cooperation with 2N, an Axis company, has introduced a line of purpose-built pedestal solutions designed for use with the 2N IP Verso security intercom system. Integrators and 2N customers can choose from a selection of pedestal and housing options that provide the best presentation of their 2N IP Verso units in settings that preclude wall-mounting.

Pedestals are available in various heights and colors and may be paired with attractive housings configured to accommodate any combination of up to three 2N IP Verso Modules, including touch display, touch keypad, Bluetooth reader, fingerprint reader, or RFID reader. In addition, special “tower-style” pedestals are available for entryways and lobbies, offering a low profile design that complements the aesthetic of premium office space as well as the 2N units. Dimensions and mounting holes on all pedestals and housings have been engineered for proper alignment with the 2N modules, ensuring seamless, hassle-free installation.

Pedestals are available in powder-coated steel or upgradeable to #304 stainless steel to match architectural facades, prevent rust, and improve longevity. Customers can request customized height, width, and color, as well as adding additional cutouts and mounting patterns to accommodate third-party hardware. The company provides free CAD engineering services for all special orders. Standard models can ship as quickly as 24 hours; custom orders require 12-15 business days. The access control pedestals are suitable for indoor and outdoor applications where 2N IP intercoms are used, including industrial, commercial, apartments, and gated communities.

Pedestal PRO, which manufacturers turnkey pedestal solutions for a wide range of security system manufacturers, makes it easy for 2N customers and dealers to find and purchase relevant pedestal and housing models via its website. A “Search by Device” feature displays all Pedestal PRO models compatible with the IP Verso line. Spec drawings, installation guides, and care and maintenance instructions are all available for download.

“2N IP Verso is valued by customers who demand both premium performance and style from their intercom system. With new mounting options from Pedestal PRO, these customers can now mount their systems anywhere and feel confident that the impression they make, along with the user experience they deliver, are truly best-in-class,” said Pike Goss, CEO of Pedestal PRO.

Learn more about Pedestal PRO solutions for 2N IP Verso at the Axis Communications booth #14051, at ISC West, March 18-20 in Las Vegas.