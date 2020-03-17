Spring Is Go-Time To Assess, Repair Roof Damage

With the start of spring, facility managers of commercial buildings across the country are advised to immediately inspect their roofing to assess damage from the winter months and make necessary repairs before the showers of spring begin. Legacy Roofing Services recommends taking advantage of this window of opportunity between winter and spring to avoid costly repairs of roof damage that results from neglect.

“In many cases winter damage to roofing doesn’t become apparent until after temperatures begin to rise which makes the start of spring the ideal time to inspect roofing and identify and repair problems before April showers begin,” said Steve Smith, vice president of Legacy Roofing Services’ commercial roofing division. “This is also the time of year when facility managers should put a preventative maintenance routine in place for their roofing system.”

Some of the more common commercial roofing issues caused by winter weather:

Enlargement of openings and cracks caused by the expansion of water when it freezes.

Debris and tree limbs that blew or fell onto the roof that went unnoticed because of snow or less activity on the roof during winter.

Clogged drains and gutters from dirt and debris in melting ice and snow.

Grease spillage due to frozen grease traps not functioning properly.

Openings and missing fasteners in metal roofing from the expansion and contraction of the galvanized steel.

Granule loss, punctures and tears in modified roof systems.

Formation of gaps and cracks in older asphalt built up roofs that have “alligatoring,” or blistering.

Damage done by fallen panels and covers from HVAC systems and other equipment located on the roof.

In addition to assessing and repairing winter damage at the start of spring, experts advise facility managers to dedicate resources to a solid preventative maintenance regimen that will ultimately extend the life of the roof and, in many cases, the manufacturer’s warranty. The goal of preventative maintenance is to stop problems before they start and avoid costly repairs and replacements. Preventative maintenance can be difficult to do during the winter months, which is why it’s recommended with the start of spring.

Spring also brings its own set of challenges for which facility managers should be prepared. Depending on the part of the country, many commercial buildings will face more rain during the spring than any other time of year. This means even the smallest of leaks can turn into a highly troublesome and expensive problem if not addressed early. Unlike residential roofing, commercial roofs are usually flat which means excessive rain can result in ponding and sit on the roof for longer periods of time making it even more critical to address any problems that are compromising the integrity of the roof. Again, depending on the location of the building, spring also marks the debut of the summer sun with potentially damaging heat and ultraviolet rays beating down on the roof every day for several months. This can lead to the formation of cracks and other openings that can cause larger issues as time goes on.

“Regular inspection, assessment, repair and preventative maintenance is a key component of getting the most out of a roof and avoiding costly surprises,” said Smith. “The whole notion of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ does not apply to roofing; preventative maintenance will pay for itself exponentially.”

