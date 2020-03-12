The New Expectations In Facility Management: Smart. Connected. Tailored

By Anu Pillai S

Imagine stepping into your office after a weekend to find the entire floor flooded because of a plumbing leak that ran unchecked when the office was closed. What if the HVAC system malfunctions on an especially hot day? Or what if the AV systems crash on the day of an important meeting? These inconveniences could toss an entire workday into chaos.

The cost of a badly run facility can run from loss of productivity in regular workplaces to outright disasters in mission critical facilities. For instance, a West Coast hospital lost access to vital patient records for more than a week due to a data center shut down caused by an HVAC system burnout. In another incident, a weekend water leak destroyed servers in a data center resulting in a loss of clients.

Today, it’s not only potential disasters that make facility management important in an organization. In just a few decades, facility management has morphed from a mere provider of services to a key cog in the business growth engine.

Modern Workplaces, New Expectations

The modern workplace has moved beyond a one-size-fits-all space to a fluid concept that recognizes the different work styles and needs of all employees. It’s become a hub that maximizes collaboration and productivity, helping companies stay competitive and attract and retain top talent.

In the era of digital natives, co-working and always-on workplaces the facility has become an integral driver of user productivity and experience. Keeping employees comfortable, safe, and satisfied at all levels and at all times has become a key driver of facility management.

Most modern companies function collaboratively, with each employee’s work dependent on other employees’ efforts. Thus, even seemingly small disruptions in the workflow have a significant cumulative effect on the total outcome. Predictably, beyond the traditional metrics, such as cost per square meter and square meter per employee, companies have begun to use employee productivity, engagement and retention to measure the effectiveness of a facility.

To keep up with these changing expectations, facility management has been forced to shift its focus drastically – from buildings to the occupier and from processes to experience. As this function evolves from an asset or building centered activity to one that focuses on end-users and outcomes, the existing facility management practices lapse into obsolescence.

The Dawn of a New Era

The way things stand now, busted plumbing over a weekend or non-working hours, will continue to flood the floor until someone notices and reports it. In the aftermath, as the facility manager looks for alternative workstations for the affected employees, the workflow will come to a halt. This delay will upset all the subsequent tasks planned for the day, inevitably affecting the business’ overall outcome. This reactive approach of damage control is no longer acceptable.

The new facility manager needs an insight-driven, occupier-centric model, one that is fully automated, connected and intelligent. In fact, a CBRE study states that by 2025 data analytics will be critical for addressing costs and performance with 75% of occupiers citing data as key to achieving strategic real estate goals.

However, many companies do not have the technology and processes in place to make this shift and are stuck working in the old paradigm. The occupiers take time out of their workday and communicate their needs to the facility management team as and when they arise. Based on this input, facility management teams are spurred into action.