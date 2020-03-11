Vision Problems Cost Billions In Lost Workplace Productivity

Whether an employee is handling heavy machinery or filing spreadsheets on a computer, clear vision is necessary to get the job done as efficiently and effectively as possible.

If even a seemingly minor vision issue occurs and slows down productivity, multiple people are affected. Uncorrected vision problems like refractive errors cost the global economy near $272 billion in lost productivity, according to the Vision Impact Institute.

“One reason is due to workplace eye injuries, with more than 20,000 occurring every year,” said Jeff Hermosillo, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Management at Versant Health, a national managed eye health and vision plan company. “Additionally, blue light and screen time can also take its toll in the workplace, with 59 percent of Americans complaining of digital eye strain.”

In honor of Workplace Eye Wellness Month, Versant Health created the following infographic to illustrate how to prevent eye injuries in the workplace:

