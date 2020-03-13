On-Demand Subject Identification app for Milestone XProtect VMS

Captis Intelligence, a leader in crime solutions delivering Intelligence, Information, Investigation and Identification, announced a significant new partnership with Milestone, the world’s largest Video Management System provider. Captis ODSI (On-Demand Subject Identification), a plug-in application exclusively designed for Milestone’s XProtect VMS, is now available on the Milestone Marketplace. The app provides end-users with a completely embedded solution to instantly identify individuals with one click. Captis ODSI includes exclusive access to the Captis Database, the largest private database of criminals in North America with over 30 million images.

The integration of this technology leverages the Milestone XProtect VMS platform to add a seamlessly embedded post-incident identification system. XProtect users can pause/still a recorded incident video and then press the Captis logo below the video to instantly run an ODSI scan across the Captis database. Results are displayed within XProtect according to match percentages.

“We are proud of the new subject identification capabilities that this industry-first solution brings to Milestone XProtect users,” stated Dario Brebric, President of Captis Intelligence. “The ability to get results within seconds from our unique database of over 30 million images is a game-changer for security.”

The Captis ODSI plug-in is now available on the Milestone Marketplace for customers within North America. Users can select a camera to register, complete a transaction, and have unlimited access immediately. Captis ODSI has resulted in decreasing criminal investigation time from weeks to seconds. Used as post-incident investigation tool, Captis ODSI eliminates the need to scan and catalog pictures of the general public, focusing only on identifying subjects who have committed crimes. The Captis database contains only criminals whose records have been made publicly available, further amplifying Captis’ commitment in a non-intrusive suspect identification system.

“Through this collaboration, Milestone XProtect users have the unique opportunity to quickly identify criminals directly through their VMS,” said Brebric. “We at Captis are committed to developing new and better ways to create a more secure environment.”