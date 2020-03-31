No-Flush Urinals are based on the zero-water concept

No-Flush Urinals from Waterless Co., Inc., manufacturer of no-water urinal systems, are based on the zero-water concept designed to provide a low-maintenance, affordable system that is efficient and sanitary. They help users maintain a germ-free, odor-free restroom environment.

The technology of No-Flush Urinals consists of several elements that work together. First, gravity works to drain the urine down into the EcoTrap® and its internal layer of BlueSeal® liquid, which forms a barrier that prevents sewer vapors from escaping to the restroom atmosphere. BlueSeal is lighter than urine and floats on top. Urine under the barrier layer overflows into the vertical central tube and runs down to the conventional drain line. The entire process is completely sanitary and self-contained; no special cleaners are needed. The EcoTrap requires replacement two to four times per year and the BlueSeal liquid requires replacement once every 1500 uses, or about two times a month on average.

A 3 ounce layer of biodegradable BlueSeal suffices to isolate urine and sewer odors from the atmosphere. A unique liquid, BlueSeal does not mix, dissolve, or react chemically with urine. It does not evaporate at 100°F and freezing point is -60°F, which may eliminate fixture winterization costs.

All No-Flush Urinals have a full 2″ interior drain line for easy line cleaning and access if needed. The product does not need to be removed from the wall for snaking.

An array of No-Flush Urinals made from HPC (High Performance Composites) as well as standard ceramic are available to match specific preferences and requirements. Models include Baja, Anza, Sonora, Kalahari, Del Mar, Del Casa, and Santa Fe. All come in sanitary white; HPC models can be made in any color. Some models also offer bottom-drain configurations.

According to Klaus Reichardt, CEO and Founder of Waterless Co., Inc, these are the most common retrofit Q&As regarding replacing water-using urinals with a no-water urinals:

Will the no-water urinals have the same footprint as the urinal we are removing? Waterless urinals come in different shapes and sizes. However, many look exactly like traditional urinals, having virtually the same footprint.

Does this mean we can place the new waterless urinal over the old footprint? Typically, it is a simple even exchange. However, in some cases, a drain line may need to be adjusted, which can be handled by a competent plumber. Another thing, make sure the placement of the urinal is ADA compliant.

Can waterless urinals be installed sports arenas? Yes. In fact, sports venues are now one of the biggest markets for no-water urinals. Sports facilities use millions of gallons of water each year and are being asked to cut consumption. Installing waterless urinals is one of the easiest ways to accomplish this.

What do we do with the water pipes delivering water to the urinals? By code, a plumber should be called in to handle this and other parts of the installation. The plumber will remove the flush valve parts and cap the water pipe, so there is no leakage, giving the area a clean look.

Do we need to clean the current drain pipes? Yes. The pipes should be “snaked” to clear any existing blockage. Further, sediment has likely developed. Some plumbers now use enzyme cleaners that feed on bacteria and microbes in the pipeline, effectively removing them.

What do we do with the old urinals? Millions of urinals end up in landfills every year, where they rarely decompose. Recycling organizations will remove the old urinals, crushing them into scrap, so that they can be used for other uses.