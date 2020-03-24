ZOLL To Increase Ventilator Production To 10,000 Per Month

ZOLL® Medical Corporation, manufacturer of medical devices and related software solutions, is taking aggressive steps to increase manufacturing capacity at its Chelmsford, MA facility to 10,000 ventilators per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents almost a 25-fold expansion from recent production volumes.

The Asahi Kasei Group company has reached out to its supply base, most of which is in the United States, to enlist their support in meeting this demand.

“As we strive to meet the increased demand, we have the benefit of a large, highly trained workforce and a state-of-the-art factory and are prepared to expand our supply base as necessary,” said ZOLL CEO Jon Rennert. “We have received many unsolicited offers of help from not just medical companies, but industries including aerospace, automotive, and information technology. We look forward to working with the U.S. Government and private industry collaborators to meet this urgent need.”

ZOLL’s ventilator has been the preferred transport ventilator of the U.S. Department of Defense for more than 10 years. The design is proven to be portable, rugged, safe, reliable, and easy to use in challenging environments.

“Ventilators are complex, integrated medical devices comprising hundreds of individually tested parts,” said Rennert. “We have always strived to build the highest-quality portable ventilators on the market. We are now also focused on volume.”

ZOLL’s line of ventilators are equipped with a best-in-class internal filtration system to keep the interior airway free of contamination, which benefits patients as well as providers when operating in a hazardous environment. ZOLL ventilators can be used with bacterial/viral filters, chemical/biological filters, and heat and moisture exchanging filters to further protect patients and providers.

ZOLL manufactures the Z Vent® mechanical ventilator for the EMS and hospital markets, as well as the EMV+® mechanical ventilator for the military market. Designed for ease of use, portability, and durability, ZOLL’s line of ventilators are currently used by services and organizations in most countries around the world.

