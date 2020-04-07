ABM Offers EnhancedClean™ Program For COVID-19 Remediation

To support COVID-19 remediation efforts, ABM, a leading provider of facility solutions has announced its commitment to providing clients with a proprietary EnhancedClean™ Program.

“We are proud to act as trusted advisors to our clients during this unprecedented time,” said Rene Jacobsen, chief facilities services officer at ABM. “At all levels, the ABM team is deeply engaged in ensuring that we are up to date on the latest governmental regulations, standard operating procedures, and work instructions; that the needs of clients are met; and most important, that safety remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

Whether or not a client has confirmed cases of COVID-19, ABM offers services to help reduce exposures through the EnhancedClean™ Program. These include:

Providing hygiene and safety products: Prevention is key to curbing the spread of any virus. Disinfectants for frequently touched surfaces can help reduce potential exposures when used as part of your regular cleaning service. Newly approved chemicals have been released to clean for suspected or known presence of COVID-19. Many of these products are already being used at our client sites.

Using the right disinfectants, the right way: Making the switch from all-purpose cleaners to EPA-registered disinfectants that have been qualified for use against COVID-19 may help curb the spread if employed properly, by:

Using such disinfecting procedures and products for high touch surfaces

Employing PPE, plus reusable cleaning cloths wherever possible with the appropriate disinfectants

Training employees in disinfection best practices on an ongoing basis

More frequent cleaning: Beyond employing the above measures, it is key to increase the frequency of cleanings. An observation of your building’s traffic patterns in relation to occupancy levels is key to determining what should be cleaned and how often.

At this critical time, ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) and others.

ABM’s services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.