Arteco Specialty Services Launches Disinfect & Shield™

Arteco Specialty Services is proud to introduce FDA and EPA approved and Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) listed Disinfect & Shield™, answering the urgent need for a safe and effective disinfectant that kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — plus other dangerous viruses, bacteria and microbes — on contact. It also creates a permanent anti-microbial shield that prevents these dangerous organisms from attaching to the surface where it has been applied without risk to humans, animals or crops.

“Now, more than ever, including when stay-at-home orders are lifted and business resumes, organizations need to take every precaution to make sure employers, customers, and visitors are safe and confident that they are entering a virus-free environment that has been properly disinfected and treated for optimum health and safety,” says Patrick-Haddad, United States Military Veteran and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Arteco Specialty Services. “Disinfect & Shield is 100% organic and safe for humans, animals, and plants, and visitors can take comfort knowing they and their families are protected at the location – aside from any outside force abrasion. It’s best to reapply Disinfect & Shield once a month.”

Conventional antimicrobial formulations have hampered worldwide efforts to control COVID-19’s environmental contamination and offer only short-term protection of surfaces. In comparison, Disinfect & Shield applies a safe fast acting, fully organic coating that kills harmful organisms and viruses on contact, including the Novel Coronavirus, bacteria and other dangerous microbes. Upon encountering a surface treated (similar to applying a coat of paint) with Disinfect & Shield, microbes will become exhausted, wither and die, while traditional disinfectants keep microbes in place long after its application.

Any place where people gather to work, learn or play should be kept virus free including:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes/ Assisted Living Facilities

Public Transportation

Airports and Planes

Hotels

Government Facilities

Office Buildings

Cinemas

Restaurants

Malls

Bars and Night Clubs

Fitness Facilities

Schools, Colleges & Universities

Cruise Ships

“After reviewing the clinical studies and research of Disinfect & Shield having been used to disinfect surgical suites over the last 10 years, I was impressed by the fact that the formulation is gentle enough to spray directly on my body, but effective enough to be used in my operating room,” says NFL Neurosurgeon, Chad J. Prusmack, MD. “Using Disinfect & Shield directly on medical personnel’s personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, makes the wearing and especially the removal of this equipment even safer.”

When a surface is coated with Disinfect & Shield, millions of nanoscopic crystalline structures begin forming and bonding with the surface, effectively killing the cells of the biothreat attempting to attach to the object resulting in a “mechanical kill.” Disinfect & Shield modifies the treated surface, preventing adhesion, disrupting microbial communication, and prohibiting colonization, reproduction, and proliferation of the virus or bacteria.

Arteco Specialty Services provides professional decontamination services on a regularly scheduled basis and offers bulk purchases for use with a variety of application equipment. Disinfect & Shield is available for commercial cleaning, hand sanitizer, and wound care.

