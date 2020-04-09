ASHE 2020 Vista Awards Recognize Healthcare Projects

Hospitals in Nevada, Washington, and Connecticut are the recipients of the 2020 Vista Awards, presented by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE). Celebrating teamwork and excellence in healthcare projects, these annual awards recognize significant collaboration in creating optimal healthcare environments. Each winning team has exemplified outstanding teamwork in all stages of their respective healthcare projects, from preplanning to the final reveal.

ASHE has announced this year’s winners are Henderson Hospital in Henderson, NV; Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA; and Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. And, these projects won in the categories of best new construction, renovation and infrastructure, respectively.

New Construction

Henderson Hospital

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Henderson, NV

Located on the outskirts of Las Vegas, Henderson Hospital’s 250,000 square foot, 166-bed facility was one of the fastest hospitals built in the western United States. The hospital opened in October 2016 and created a focal point for the Union Village 155-acre development. It improves the patient and family experience, and offers care to future residents of the village, along with residents of Henderson. Union Village includes skilled nursing facilities, medical offices, retail, residential living, entertainment, hotel, senior village and cultural center. Through the use of collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to improve efficiency and eliminate waste, the project team built a high-performing facility in record time. The team recognized that implementing an IPD Lean approach was the key to the success of the project. In addition, the effort, commitment and accountability of each team member was significant.

Renovation

Kadlec Regional Medical Center River Pavilion Patient Tower

Providence Health & Services

Richland, WA



In November 2016, Kadlec Regional Medical Center completed a four-story addition to the River Pavilion Patient Tower in order to increase capacity as their community grew. Due to campus constraints, the only option was to build vertically upon the existing campus. The new 90,000 square foot, 94-bed patient tower added to the pre-existing six-story inpatient tower that was fully occupied. Two floors provide 54 acute care patient rooms, while the additional two floors provide 40 intensive care patient rooms. All rooms have expansive views of the Columbia River Basin. Family support is a significant part of patient care at Kadlec, and each patient room is private with its own toilet, shower and space for family members to gather, rest and consult with the health care team. Auxiliary features of the tower include a roof top helipad for emergency transportation, and an outdoor roof terrace with seating options, shade structures and water features.

Infrastructure

St. Raphael Campus

Yale New Haven Hospital

New Haven, CT

Yale New Haven Hospital acquired the Hospital of Saint Raphael in September 2012, forming a single, dual-campus hospital in New Haven. Many of Saint Raphael’s existing systems were found unreliable with no room for expansion, such as the major equipment in the Central Utility Plant exceeding its useful life. Due to high patient census, the project team instituted a multi-phased, accelerated construction schedule to minimize down time. This included implementation of chiller plant upgrades completed during off-season months, utilizing a portable roll-up 2mW generator during upgrades to maintain emergency power availability, and cross connection of air handling units to maintain code-required air changes to all areas of the hospital during construction. The design process was highly collaborative with consistent communication among team members and maintained continuity. Long-term goals were carried through without disruption.

