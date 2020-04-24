Bartlett Tree Experts Launches Hardscape Disinfection Service

Understanding that outdoor spaces where people congregate are often heavily used, but rarely disinfected against harmful viruses and microorganisms, Bartlett Tree Experts is offering a new disinfectant application service. Leveraging the use of existing equipment, resources and infrastructure, the Stamford, CT-based company can now assist commercial property owners and managers through the application of disinfectant products to walkways, patios or decks, fences, gates, playground equipment, stadium seating, park benches, outdoor furniture and tables, and most other outdoor hardscape surfaces.

Scientists at The Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories researched the list of EPA registered disinfectants and CDC guidelines, and conducted testing, to find a product that was best fit for the outdoor environment. Correct application of the product is highly effective in controlling a wide range of germs and microbes that cause many illnesses including COVID-19.

“Offering this service is a natural extension for us since so many aspects of our business already focus on helping people in our communities maintain safe outdoor spaces,” commented Jim Ingram, President and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts. “We feel uniquely positioned for this task thanks to our equipment and our specialists, who are highly trained in the safe application of a variety of materials.”

Application of these products mitigates and destroys microbes by contacting them on the surface, providing a disinfected surface within minutes. For properties that experience higher traffic and have more frequently used surfaces, the company can provide regular visits to supply further protection.

“We are always looking for ways to offer new ideas and services that bring value to our clients,” said Greg Carbone, Vice President of Commercial Accounts. “The ability to apply disinfectants outdoors is such a solution and can give commercial property managers and owners, and even homeowners, greater piece of mind about the health and well-being of the people on their property.”

To watch a video of Bartlett Tree Experts’ disinfection process, visit this page.