Degradable vinyl alternative now available with bleach cleanable coating

Fil Doux Textiles, a Brooklyn-based textile company producing mill-direct, upholstery, and Otratex™, the first-ever degradable vinyl alternative, is debuting Pro-Tech® Plus, a bleach cleanable, water-based ink and denim protectant, which is now available for all Otratex collections.

Otratex is made with natural enzymes embedded in the material that creates enhanced degradability. Within 30 years, the material fully decomposes when placed in an anaerobic environment such as a landfill, returning to the natural elements that comprise it. The collection, which comes in over 270 natural and textured leather interpretations and is completely customizable, is now being treated with Fil Doux Textiles’ proprietary protectant—Pro-Tech Plus.

Pro-Tech Plus is a technology that accommodates the intense cleaning demands, and rigorous sanitizing requirements of hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and cruise ship industries. Applied during production, this earth-friendly, water-based coating extends the life of Otratex products without increasing its degradability or production lead time. Pro-Tech does not compromise Otratex’s durability or feel.

Providing protection against ink and denim, Otratex with Pro-Tech Plus is a bleach cleanable, water-based defender designed specifically to provide the market with a vinyl alternative that can stand up to industrial-grade cleaners. Pro-Tech Plus also provides the confidence that the eco-friendly textile series will not erode when using bleach, which is critical for not only the performance but also for meeting the rigid standards across the industries.

“We are constantly being inspired by nature’s allure and authenticity, which is why we sought out to create a product that could protect our earth-friendly Otratex, all while maintaining its durability and luxury feel,” said Leo Novik, Founder of Fil Doux Textiles. “Otratex with Pro-Tech Plus is designed to deliver not only on the high industry demands for a beautiful, durable, bleach cleanable product but also is immensely forward-thinking and environmentally conscious.”

Like all Fil Doux Textiles’ products, the Otratex collection is produced using sustainable practices on an industrial scale—dye waters for fabrics are reused, production power is generated by wind and solar panels, and leftover fabrics are repurposed for packaging. In the spirit of environmental sustainability, Fil Doux Textiles has partnered with 501(c) One Tree Planted with a pledge to donate 1,000 trees to Brazilian Rainforests for every 1,000 yards of Otratex purchased.