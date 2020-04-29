Connex Announces 2020-21 Board Of Directors, Board Officers

Connex, the multi-site facilities network, formerly known as PRSM, has announced its Board of Directors and has selected new officers for the 2020-2021 term.

These new officers are:

Chair: Jordan Campbell, Facilities Manager, BOTTEGA VENETA

Vice Chair: Anthony Armato, Director, Facilities & Energy Management, ULTA Beauty

Treasurer: Grant Baecker, President, Authority HVAC

Secretary: Jaclyn Frenzel, President, OnSite, Inc.

As Immediate Past Board Chair, Myriah Kingen, Director, Facilities Management, DaVita Kidney Care, will continue to serve on the Board.

The Association membership also elected two new Multi-Site Board members to three-year terms and two Multi-Site Board Member Alternates to a one-year term. Newly elected multi-site directors include:

Director: Patricia Bacigalupo, Store Maintenance Director, Gap, Inc.

Director: Sean Coakley, RFMP, Director of Facilities, Weight Watchers

Multi-site 1st Alternate: Karen Shriner, Sr. Real Estate Attorney, Weis Markets, Inc.

Multi-site 2nd Alternate: David Hughes, Senior Director, Store Care, Walgreens

Multi-Site Directors returning to the Board include:

Director: Steve Andrews, Vice President, Centralized Facilities, Public Storage

Director: Kirk Beaudoin, RFMP, FMA, LEED Green Associate, Senior Facilities Manager, adidas America, Inc.

Three Supplier Board members were elected, two for a three-year term, and one supplier alternate, elected to a one-year term. Newly elected supplier directors include:

Director: Kim Goei, COO, FEXA

Director: Mandy Rennehan, CEO & Founder, Freshco

Supplier Alternate: Steven Hearon, President, BrandPoint Services

Supplier Directors returning to the Board include:

Director: Tom Buiocchi, CEO, ServiceChannel

As Facilities Manager for BOTTEGA VENETA, Jordan Campbell, Connex’s new Board Chair, directs facilities management for the 50-year-old, established luxury lifestyle brand made famous through its handcrafted handbags and its distinctive leather weave design. He first became a Connex member in 2012, has participated in numerous Connex events, and served on the Connex Board in 2019/2020.

“It is an honor to be elected Connex Board Chair. Even before the pandemic hit, the facilities management industry was evolving. Connex is now leading this evolution providing industry-leading online and in-person events and the critical information facilities management leaders need to address COVID-19 issues. The association is also well positioned strategically and financially, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” Campbell said.

The 2020-21 Connex Board of Directors was announced Monday, April 20 during the Connex2020 Virtual Event and the new Board will participate in their first meeting in May.