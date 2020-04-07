Drone Disinfection System Kills Coronavirus In Large Indoor Spaces

OMI Environmental Solutions, a K-Solv Group Company, has introduced the Drone Disinfection System for use in large indoor spaces to kill the coronavirus (COVID-19). The OMI Drone Disinfection System disperses a mist of EPA approved agents that kills COVID-19 and 99.9% of bacteria within 60 seconds of contact.

With the ability to fly inside large open areas including covered stadiums, sports arenas, convention centers, warehouses, movie theaters, school gyms/cafeterias, or any place with high ceilings/large open spaces, the OMI Drone Disinfection System will give you the ability to provide a safe, disinfected area for your employees and guests.

Rapidly disinfect large areas with OMI’s 8-prop, 10L capacity drone

EPA approved agents have bacterial/virucidal disinfection claims that kill COVID-19 and 99.999% of bacteria within 60 seconds of contact, as well as 99.9% disinfection claims against the following organisms:

S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, S. enterica, E. coli, K. pneumoniae, L. monocytogenes, Human Rhinovirus 42 (the common cold), and Influenza A (swine flu) with contact times from 30 seconds up to 10 minutes

OMI’s FAA Part 107 certified flight crews will work with the client to establish grid patterns/areas of interest to fly over

To ensure a rapid response to all infectious disease outbreaks, all OMI response personnel are HAZWOPER certified per OSHA 29CFR1910.120, current on vaccinations, and will receive a thorough health & safety orientation before mobilization, upon arrival, and daily, per shift. All operations will be conducted within the established Incident Command Structure and in compliance with the most recent best practices recommended by the WHO and the CDC for COVID-19.

