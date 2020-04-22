Retro Rumble competition recognizes retrofit and retro-commissioning projects

As the nation recovers from a virus that has substantially impacted all forms of commerce, the Energy Management Association (EMA)—a trade association dedicated to providing education, training, and certification in the field of building and facility energy efficiency—and its partner ENERGY STAR are launching a competition to provide deserved recognition for the achievements of companies that perform energy efficiency projects in commercial and public buildings.

The Retro Rumble focuses on individual retrofit and retro-commissioning projects by submitting building performance data through ENERGY STAR’s Portfolio Manager along with a general description of the projects. The Retro Rumble marks the designation of EMA as an ENERGY STAR Partner. The competition will run through June 30, 2020.

“The Retro Rumble is a competition that recognizes the remarkable conservation and savings accomplishments made by energy service providers,” said EMA President Bob Knoedler, PE, CxA, EMP (Hanson Professional Services Inc.). “These accomplishments have made great contributions to the economy, environment, and resiliency in this country. Equally important, it’s a way to make a statement that ‘we can’t wait to get going again.’”

To apply for recognition, participants begin at the EMA Retro Rumble Portal. After the initial application is filed there, applicants will receive a link to ENERGY STAR’s data request form where facility service providers submit data. Data can be submitted by using either an existing account or by setting up new accounts and properties in order to participate. Those new to Portfolio Manager may consult the benchmarking starter kit. Once the property or properties are set up in the tool, contestants upload at least 12 calendar months of energy data to generate metrics, including EUI and/or the 1-to-100 ENERGY STAR Score.

Winners of the competition will be recognized on the EMA website, newsletter, social media outlets, and at CxEnergy 2021 in Fort Worth, TX. At CxEnergy they will receive a plaque and can highlight their project on a poster board near the entrance to the exhibit hall.