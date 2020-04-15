LED drivers suitable for outdoor luminaire applications

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., a member of the Panasonic Group, recently introduced EVERLINE® 180W PWX LED drivers. The family is designed for lighting applications with on-board sensors or radios that require power from a 12Vdc or 24Vdc source. These drivers are suitable for outdoor luminaire applications, such as street, roadway, and site area lighting, as well as indoor high bays using non-Class 2 drivers.

“As the outdoor and industrial lighting segments continue to expand, Universal is focused on providing solutions that help our customers capture more market opportunities by increasing controllable options,” said Kevin Boyce, Director of Product Management for Universal. “The PWX drivers are available with 12Vdc or 24Vdc auxiliary power for lighting applications with on-board sensors or radios.”

The PWX UNV LED drivers operate at 120-277 VAC and offer 0V to 10V dimming with low standby power (<0.5W) when in the dim-to-off state. The Class P / UL Listed drivers offer a wide operating window across all three models and provide the full 180 watts over an output current range from 640mA to 2000mA. The PWX UNV drivers are UL Class P Listed and offer advanced programming features, including programmable thermal overload without an external NTC.

With the same form factor as most 150 watt drivers on the market today, and only three SKUs, these drivers can also be used for existing 150 watt driver replacement.

Universal’s PWX drivers are wirelessly programmable using the EVERset™ GUI and LDPC000A tuning wand, allowing OEM partners to control output current, dimming level, dimming curve, dimming set points, and lumen maintenance.