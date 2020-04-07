Four Tips For Dark Store Maintenance During COVID-19

As restaurants, bars, shops, and clubs shutter storefronts and move business online, many are faced with a new challenge – the dark store. While dark stores do not see the same foot traffic as regular storefronts, regular preventative and reactive maintenance is still an important component of success. With this in mind, MaintenX has provided four tips for maintenance of stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially during the uncertainty generated by COVID-19, it’s important for businesses to maintain dark stores so they can resume operations as quickly as possible after the pandemic subsides,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “A well-managed dark storefront can quickly be reopened and is a positive reminder of your presence to people in the community. In addition, should you choose to rent or sell your storefront in the future, a properly maintained property provides a much stronger sell.”

For more than 40 years, MaintenX team of trained professionals has served as a one-stop-shop for local businesses and their facility needs. In these uncertain times, MaintenX offers to following tips for businesses to help maintain a dark store:

Use Time To Make Repairs. Don’t leave repairs for the future. Use this unexpected downtime without employees and customers to complete noisy, messy maintenance or upgrades. This will also provide something to look forward to when the storefront opens again. Keep Curb Appeal. Curb appeal matters. Dark store maintenance plans should combine aesthetics and safety. MaintenX’s experts recommend examining exterior features like building paint, window condition, parking lots, and doorway, entrance lighting for signs of aging and damage. These maintenance needs can improve the look of a business and reduce the likelihood of injury or theft at the property. Looking Good With Landscaping. Another important element of curb appeal is landscaping. Colorful flowers, healthy trees and nicely-trimmed bushes go a long way to patrons and are a positive reminder of the products and services you offer. By maintaining landscaping, a dark store can look fantastic and signal that a shop cares about their business and their community. Plan Ahead For Preventative Maintenance. Businesses that have a proper preventative maintenance plan in place are able to reduce the likelihood of expensive, unexpected breakdowns to important systems like HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Routine maintenance can also help stop a minor issue – like a leaky pipe – from turning into a costly major disaster.

