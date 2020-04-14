Four Ways To Protect Your Workplace During A Global Health Emergency

In an emergency, workplace preparation and clear communication are critical. We’ve compiled a list of essential best practices learned from customers, including ones in healthcare, that are helping to reduce the impact from the current outbreak and other infectious diseases:

1. Use Visitor Management To Manage Guests

A visitor management system provides a single source of real-time and historical insights into who is currently and was recently in your workplace. The front desk or lobby is where the visitor experience starts—we always want to make it a great first impression. However, in an emergency event, strict control of who’s entering the workplace needs to be maintained and clearly communicated to visitors. Doing so minimizes risk to both the visitors and the workforce. A good visitor management system allows you to:

Deliver high-quality and compliant visitor experiences with minimal wait times by enabling check-in at a self-service kiosk

Customize the visitor experience to specific security needs, like keeping check-in short and simple or requiring additional security pre-checks

Automate compliance as it relates to visitor access rules with historical visit reports

2. Extend Your Visitor Registration Kiosk With Additional Pre-Check Questions

A flexible, enterprise-grade visitor management system enables you to extend security at the registration kiosk with additional steps at visitor sign-in. Some of our customers are using this very strategy to combat the current global outbreak, as it has proven successful in the past. For example, over the course of two years, a children’s hospital in the U.S. managed to reduce facility infection rates by 25% with HID SAFE™ Visitor Management. By using HID SAFE and WorkforceID™, several customers in large tech companies are also minimizing infection impact, with these features to:

Enhance your visitor registration policy with additional mandatory questions to help identify any visitors who may need other screenings.

Extend your visitor registration kiosk with a mandatory pop-up asking further questions during visitor check-in.

3. Understand Who’s Visited Your Workplace And When

Automatically maintain an auditable trail of activity using an enterprise-grade visitor management system, so that you can easily retrieve historical visit reports that provide a timeline of who was in your workplace and when:

A single dashboard providing useful visitor insights at your fingertips

Historical reports providing visitor details including location and contact information in compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations

4. Enhance Your Front Desk/Lobby With Clear Communication On How To Reduce Infection Risks For Visitors And Employees

As a global organization, we are actively communicating with our visitors and employees on the coronavirus outbreak and following best practices outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO). Here are some of the things we’re doing at HID Global to help maintain a safe and healthy workplace:

Re-enforcing and communicating WHO best practices with guideline posters in our front lobby and throughout our workplace

Encouraging regular and thorough washing of hands with the addition of posters in our lobbies, front desks and throughout our workplaces

Encouraging everyone to cough or sneeze into their shirt sleeve in their flexed elbow, or cover their mouth and nose with a tissue

Keep a relatively safe distance from each other and use alternatives to handshakes when saying hello

Discover how you can quickly extend your HID SAFE Visitor Management deployments with additional visitor pre-check questions. For enterprise organizations, learn more or request a demo of HID SAFE. For new small to medium enterprise customers, sign up for a free trial of WorkforceID Visitor Manager.