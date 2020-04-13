VCOM Disaster Recovery as a Service is an In-The-Cloud Matrix solution

Intracom Systems, LLC, a Los Angeles-area developer of interoperable, multi-channel software communication systems has released VCOM DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service). In the event of a widespread emergency, such as COVID-19, VCOM DRaaS enables users of critical communications systems to continue to work from home or other remote locations outside the office or studio.

VCOM DRaaS is a rapidly-provisioned In-The-Cloud Matrix solution. It can also be deployed on-premise. Users can pay for temporary access in the event of emergencies, or purchase the system for future use and contingencies. VCOM is highly scalable, making it suitable for small or large teams. Client-side UI’s (user interfaces) can be deployed almost immediately on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Macs.

VCOM is suitable for an array of critical communications scenarios. The Disaster Recovery as a Service has long been used by leading broadcasters, aerospace companies, financial institutions, transportation authorities, government agencies, and power plants. With the advent of COVID-19, VCOM has played a significant role in many broadcasters’ ability to continue to produce live news remotely, financial institutions’ ability to secure trader communications and contingencies, and aerospace companies’ continuation of critical operations.

Matrix audio is at the core of the VCOM Matrix solution. VCOM’s multi-threaded, server-side summing/mixing engine provides non-blocking, multi-channel paths of communications within a single or redundant server system. Point-to-point, Party Line, Group Call, IFB, ISO, client side latching or momentary talk and/or listen buttons, GPIOs, silence suppression, echo cancellation, voice activity detection, and SNMP reporting are among the many included system features.

Video capture and live-streaming is integrated into the VCOM WebRTC client application. Users can capture content from virtually any smartphone or webcam and share with other team members. Multiple streams can be viewed simultaneously in real-time over Wi-Fi, cellular, or satellite connection.

Multi-Channel Video Monitoring & Routing allows VCOM users to program and view one or more video streams from RTMP and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) source feeds.

Geolocation integration allows VCOM users to view the precise location of other system users, with access to a global-scale map with other users appearing as pin-points beside their name along with longitude/latitude coordinates.

SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) phone services are built directly into the VCOM server core and accessible from the VCOM WebRTC user interface. Any number can be dialed through an intuitive onscreen dial pad. In-coming calls display caller ID and can be answered with a click or tap of a selector. VCOM’s telephony integration provides users a seamless way to connect with people and entities not using VCOM through regular telephone services. Virtually an unlimited number of telephone lines are supported, seamlessly integrated with VCOM matrix communications channels.

Emergency Alerts allow VCOM users to send audible sounds and prerecorded messages to other system users in mission critical situations.