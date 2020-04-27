Configurable gasoline canopy fixture for new and retrofit applications

The Scottsdale® SCM luminaire from LSI Industries is a highly configurable LED light fixture for gasoline canopy applications. Manufactured in the U.S., it gives petroleum station owners more illumination options when considering the photometrics, architecture, and size of their facilities and is suitable for both new and retrofit construction projects.

The new canopy fixture is designed to be surface mounted and features a sleek, modern appearance and a rugged, low-profile 2″ die-cast aluminum housing. Below canopy access to the optical chamber and driver housing allows for serviceability and fixtures are finished with a polyester powder-coat to withstand extreme weather changes without cracking or peeling.

The SCM luminaire delivers concentrated, symmetric illumination with outputs ranging from 8,000 lumens to 20,000 lumens at 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures. Minimum CRI is 70. Symmetrical distribution directs uniform light through a clear tempered glass lens with a diamond pattern on one side and smooth on the other for a soft focus effect. Wattage range is 56 watts to 147 watts. 0V to 10V dimming (10% to 100%) comes standard and voltage is 120-277VAC. Total harmonic distortion is <20% and power factor is >0.90.

The canopy fixture can be configured with motion sensors and wireless controls to meet California’s Title 24 energy conservation requirements. The Scottsdale SCM luminaire is also compliant with Design Lights Consortium (DLC) premium standards, allowing customers to qualify for energy rebates; is IP66 rated for water resistance; and is safe for Class II, Division 2 locations.

The Scottsdale SCM luminaire is available in black, white, and bronze, and most configurations can be shipped within 10 business days after an order is placed. The contractor-friendly SCM canopy luminaire includes fasteners, stem kit, and a locking collar. Operating temperature is -40°F to 122°F when mounted to steel/aluminum surfaces; if mounted to a non-metallic surface, ambient should be reduced by 50°F.