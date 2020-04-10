VMS platform with embedded MonitorCast access control

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, formerly Panasonic Security Group, is releasing its recently enhanced Video Insight™ Video Management System (VMS). Video Insight is an enterprise VMS platform with sophisticated plug-in architecture and versatile programmable features that fully integrates the i-PRO MonitorCast™ Access Control platform to deliver system management and control with unlimited scalability.

“Video Insight is truly an integrated system solution that combines surveillance and access control onto a unified platform,” said Bill Brennan, President, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America. “This latest release of Video Insight includes new smart sensor detection and privacy protection capabilities to address trending issues challenging today’s security professionals.”

This VMS platform captures, manages, and stores video surveillance across a network—at a single or multiple locations—and supports a broad range of IP and analog camera models. It is a suitable solution for multi-facility configurations, including K-12 schools, universities, city surveillance, law enforcement, transportation, and SMBs in need of a scalable, yet easy-to-use software.

MonitorCast is an enterprise access control application that comes integrated with the Video Insight to provide a seamless unified security solution. It is designed to help security officials increase readiness and respond to incidents faster. The application provides support for over 32,000 doors, administrators, or simultaneous connections and features anti-passback support, occupancy control/live area monitoring; panic buttons; map-based alarms; map-based alarms; customizable reports; and more. MonitorCast does not require additional software installation or client license fees.

Significant enhancements to Video Insight include: smart sensor integration that triggers alerts upon vape detection, as well as the detection of various other environmental impurities; visitor management integration; support for Intel 9th generation chipsets for enhanced server performance; a new VI-TV+ client to support Apple TV media boxes; joystick integration; advanced rules management; a preview of facial recognition redaction to blur individuals’ faces on recorded video used in forensic investigations for privacy protection; and more. VI-TV+ improvements include a revamped user interface, H.264 and H.265 support for live and recorded video, enhanced search feature, user favorites feature, 360° fish eye camera de-warping, and performance and stability improvements.