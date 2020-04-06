PathoSans donating sanitizer and disinfectant to State of Illinois

In response to Governor Pritzker’s urgent plea to Illinois businesses to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, PathoSans Technologies will donate up to 5,000 gallons/day of its PathoCide® sanitizer and disinfectant to the state. PathoCide kills human coronavirus and other viruses more resilient to disinfection than SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

PathoSans®, a division of Spraying Systems Co., will produce the sanitizer using equipment it manufactures in Glendale Heights, Illinois. It will donate the sanitizer to state first responders and the teams that support them who cannot secure enough sanitizer due to shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sanitizer will allow the state to clean vehicles, work surfaces, and facilities to keep government personnel and Illinois citizens safer during the coronavirus crisis.

PathoCide is a ready-to-use sanitizer and disinfectant composed of hypochlorous acid solution containing a minimum of 220 ppm free available chlorine (Onsite Generation Systems can be adjusted for customer requirements and produce PathoCide at 165 ppm). It is proven to meaningfully reduce the presence of many dangerous pathogens like MRSA and E. coli. PathoCide has also demonstrated efficacy against human coronavirus and other viruses more resilient to disinfection such as Bovine Viral Diarrhea virus (Hepatitis C surrogate), Influenza A virus, and Herpes simplex virus type 2.

“During this state of emergency, a shortage of effective sanitizers and disinfectants quickly became a significant issue,” said Dr. William J. Kohley, President of PathoSans Technologies. “Our ECA systems are designed to supply high volumes of environmentally responsible cleaners and sanitizers. They are manufactured right here in IL; by redirecting production to address local supply chain shortages, we knew we could help immediately. It was a unique situation and our state officials and community leaders vetted the idea, process, and figured out how to make it happen.”

PathoSans thanks Governor J.B. Pritzker and his staff, especially Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell; the Illinois Department of Agriculture, including Director Jerry Costello, General Counsel John Teefey, and the department’s technical staff; State Senators Tom Cullerton and Elgie R. Sims, Jr.; State Representative Deb Conroy; DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin; President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association Mark Denzler; and Andrew Wheeler, Vice President of Marketing, FutureCeuticals, and Chairman, Kankakee County Board. Without their help, PathoSans could not have navigated the regulatory process that enabled PathoCide deployment in the fight against COVID-19.