PIG® Social Distance Floor Sign With Non-Slip Surface

New Pig has introduced the PIG® Social Distance Floor Sign with Non-Slip Surface. The pads, which come in a box of four, stay down and send the message to maintain social distancing while customers wait. Unlike vinyl floor decals or tape, the floor sign will not peel up when cleaning floors – even with floor scrubbers.

Adhesive-backed floor sign stays down in the heaviest foot and cart traffic

Unlike vinyl decals or tapes, Grippy® material has been proven in years of commercial and retail use to withstand full foot traffic, floor scrubbing, and disinfectant use

Creating intuitive social distancing is as easy as placing these non-slip mats for people to stand on while they wait

Low profile does not create issues for heavy foot, cart, wheelchair, or walker traffic

Clear, durable, high-contrast marking; will not wear off

Leave in place and sanitize with mop or floor scrubber; can be scrubbed, vacuumed or swept off frequently without affecting performance

Sticks to most commercial floor surfaces including concrete, VCT, linoleum, ceramic tile, quarry tile and laminate flooring

Proprietary adhesive sticks to the floor with a super-tight grip, but peels up easily

Click here to learn more.

Want more news about COVID-19 and its impact?

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic and facility management.