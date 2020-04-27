Planned Companies Donates PPE To Skilled Nursing Facilities

Planned Companies, a fast growing real estate services provider that operates in 11 states, has donated CDC-approved face masks to two skilled nursing facilities to support the staff at these facilities during the COVID-19 emergency. The New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus and Atrium Post-Acute Care of Park Ridge each received the masks on April 24 from President and Chief Executive Officer of Planned Companies Robert Francis. Both facilities have been addressing cases of coronavirus throughout the public health emergency.

“As a national company that has been based in North Jersey for more than 100 years, we couldn’t sit back passively after seeing how hard these particular skilled nursing facilities were working to serve their patients and residents in this unprecedented emergency,” said Francis. “We wanted to do something impactful and significant to help these facilities as well as protecting those who are putting themselves at personal risk to provide exceptional care to residents at these facilities.”

Planned Companies provides services such as front desk concierge, security, maintenance and janitorial for apartment buildings, condominiums, office complexes and other facilities in 11 different states. The company has a staff of 4,300 throughout the country, including 1,400 in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus is able to serve 336 residents in two buildings, while the Atrium facility in Park Ridge has two units – a 210-bed post-acute care facility and an assisted-living building housing 155 patients.

“It’s great to see so many businesses in our community, like Planned Companies and its employees, finding ways to support North Jersey and the most vulnerable among us. It’s vital that we all work to ensure our long-term care facilities, veterans homes, and nursing homes have the resources and equipment they need to fight these outbreaks,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5). “Right now is the time for our entire community to come together to find new ways to support one another.”

