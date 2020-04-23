restoration products clean and disinfect air and surfaces

Formulated and manufactured specifically for big problems and commercial applications, NeoSan Labs 04 Restoration, 02 Air Detox, and 03 Carpet Cleaner are cost-effective and appropriate for daily use. The products are registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (#93672) as an all-in-one antibacterial, cleaner, mildewstat, decontaminant, disinfectant, deodorizer, fungicide, algaecide, and virucide. No complementary products are needed to clean or disinfect and less of each is needed than with other products. No special equipment is needed to apply it, either.

More than $210 billion is spent on restoration services in the U.S. annually, cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing offices, homes, and public places damaged by floods, fires, crime scenes, and other catastrophic events. With their extensive experience, restoration professionals are now stepping up to address the coronavirus pandemic as more people see the value of cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting surfaces and the air. But most chemicals used by restoration contractors are expensive, toxic, damaging to surfaces, and not entirely effective.

“Assure your existing customers and attract new ones by using the most powerful, proven restoration products to disinfect and sanitize surfaces and the air we all share,” says Greg Charillon, NeoSan Labs’ CEO. “Restoration companies can stand out from the competition with professional grade solutions for the full suite of challenges they face everyday. The products provide hospital-grade sterilization and are fragrance free, biodegradable, nonflammable, and certified by the Green Clean Institute.”

NeoSan Labs products are more than cleaning. They protect lives by exceeding disinfection and decontamination standards, leaving treated areas and surfaces not only cleaner, but less toxic than when they were brand new. Within minutes, biological problems and chemical toxins are disintegrated, leaving no harmful residue behind.

NeoSan Labs 04 Restoration, 02 Air Detox, and 03 Carpet Cleaner can be deployed as liquid, spray, fog, or foam, and decontaminate hard non-porous and porous surfaces, environmental surfaces, materials, equipment and furniture, soil, air, air conditioning and ventilation systems. Their low corrosive qualities will not damage common surfaces, making them versatile in application.

The 04 Restoration has a 99.99999% kill rate and is effective within minutes to eradicate biological agents, including mold and mold spores. It even creates an antimicrobial layer that resists the recurrence of toxic problems. The 02 Air Detox sterilizes and purifies the air and counters airborne chemical toxins and VOCs. The 03 Carpet destroys stains and odors at the molecular level, cleaning, deodorizing, detoxifying, and sterilizing with no chemical residues or previous shampoo byproducts left behind.

In addition, NeoSan Labs Connect is an integrated, cloud-based program that offers professional service providers an easy way to track and report the level of service or special treatment that was completed at a specific job site, and allows customers to view these details about what was done, by whom, and when. Besides satisfying questions about cleanliness and safety, they will see a business name, contact information, and promotional messages or special offers, providing an opportunity to interact with your company.